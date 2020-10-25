Earthmoving Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Excavators, Loaders, Dump Trucks and Others), By Industry (Construction, Mining, Agriculture & Forestry and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Earthmoving Equipment Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Earthmoving Equipment Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Earthmoving Equipment Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Earthmoving Equipment Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Earthmoving Equipment market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Earthmoving Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Earthmoving Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Earthmoving Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Earthmoving Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Well-Established Players are Anticipated to Dominate the Market

Prominent players such as Caterpillar, Hitachi, Komatsu, Volvo Group, Liebherr dominate the market, covering around 45-55% of the Earthmoving equipment market share. The dominance is due to their strong customer base of these companies in North America as well as the increasing graph of the investment rates for product development. Furthermore, the companies are also indulged in transforming the traditional equipment into next-gen machines that are acquainted with advanced technology such as connected IoT, automation, etc. Additionally, these companies are expanding their services beyond their conventional set up at present in order to deliver value to customers throughout the lifecycle of their products by providing digital solutions.

Apart from this, these companies are acquiring other small and medium based companies that are involved in rental based services or product distribution services in order to expand its presence across the different parts on North America, says the Earthmoving equipment market analysis. For example, Caterpillar acquires Kemper Valve & Fittings Corp. in order to expand its service offerings. In addition to expanded offerings, the company also aims to improve customer loyalty, cost structure, reliability, quality, and delivery performance.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Ltd

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

Liebherr Group

CNH Industrial N.V

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd

Terex Corporation

SANY America

The report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global market by offering valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. Several methodologies and approaches are adopted to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per market segments, helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the Earthmoving equipment market.

Segmentation

By Equipment Type

Excavators

Mini Excavator

Crawler Excavator

Wheeled Excavator

Others (Dragline, Long Reach, etc.)

Loaders

Skid Steer

Backhoe

Wheeled

Crawler/ Track

Mini Loaders

Dump Trucks

Articulated Trucks

Rigid Trucks

Others (Dumpers, Motor Graders, etc.)

By Industry

Mining

Construction

Agriculture & forestry

Others (Oil & Gas, etc.)

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

September 2019: SANY America collaborated with ProSource Machinery LLC in order to start offering SANY construction equipment to its customers. Further the collaboration was done to expand its presence across Montana and North Dakota.

January 2019: Volvo Construction Equipment announced that by 2020 it will start manufacturing electric range Volvo branded compact electric compact excavators (EC15 to EC27) and wheel loaders (L20 to L28), stopping new diesel engine based development for these models. With this initiative, Volvo CE is considered to be the first construction equipment manufacturer to commit to an electric future for its compact machine range.



