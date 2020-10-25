Anticoagulants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Pulmonary Embolism (PE), Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Attacks, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anticoagulants Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Anticoagulants Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Anticoagulants market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Anticoagulants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Anticoagulants Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Anticoagulants Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Anticoagulants Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Market Players like Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Strengthen the Market Position

The global anticoagulants market is dominated by some key companies due to their strong product portfolio, key strategic decisions, and dominance of market share. These include a group of 2-3 key companies with wider geographic presence and continued R&D resulting in strong regulatory approvals. The global market is mature, has a heavy presence of generics especially for earlier launched anticoagulants, and is difficult in terms of entry of new competitors without breakthrough drug formulations

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

REPORT COVERAGE

The increasing awareness of cardiovascular diseases, lifestyle risk factors such as diabetes and obesity, and new product launches based on advanced technologies is expected to increase the global anticoagulants market growth.

Along with this, the anticoagulants market report provides an extensive analysis of the global market dynamics and competitive landscape and scenario. Various key insights presented in the report are the prevalence of major cardiovascular diseases by key countries, overview of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs), pipeline analysis, key industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, the regulatory scenario in key countries, reimbursement scenario by key countries, and advances in R&D for novel therapeutics. Along with this other key insight includes key strategies adopted by market leaders, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Disease Indication

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Atrial Fibrillation

Heart Attacks

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

October 2019: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval of the additional disease indication of the prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in hospitalized acutely ill medical patients at risk for thromboembolic complications but not at high risk of bleeding for Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.s product offering of rivaroxaban (Xarelto)

February 2019: Novartis AG and Blackstones Life Sciences announced the launch of Anthos Therapeutics for the development of cardiovascular drugs and its pipeline includes an anticoagulant



