Germany Home Healthcare Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Continence Care, Ostomy Care, Clinical Nutrition, Wound Care, Respiratory Care, Equipment & Housekeeping Supplies) & Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Germany Home Healthcare Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Germany Home Healthcare Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Medline Industries Inc.

Acelity L.P.

Fresenius Medical Care

Hollister Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ConvaTec Group plc

Molnlycke Health Care

Other prominent players

Being Europes largest medical devices and technology market, Germany is home to high-quality and innovative medical technologies. Though 95% of the medical device companies in Germany are small to mid-scale companies, the products having a tag of Made in Germany have achieved significant reputation across the globe for their innovations and quality.

According to AARP international, Germany is currently one of the five super-aged societies in the globe, and its population of people aged 65 and above is expected to continue to grow, reaching nearly one-third of the total population by 2050. This is expected to boost the demand for healthcare services at home during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the Home Healthcare industry and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented into continence care, ostomy care, wound care, clinical nutrition, respiratory care, equipment & housekeeping supplies, and others. Continence care segment is further divided into briefs & diapers, underpads & liners, catheters & bags, and others.

Various types of ostomy care products covered in the report are ostomy care bags and accessories. The wound care segment is categorized into traditional wound dressings, advanced wound dressings, negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), and others, while clinical nutrition segment is classified into parenteral nutrition & enteral nutrition.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the Reimbursement Scenario, Aging Population Statistics, Government Initiatives in Home Healthcare, Home Healthcare Industry Structure, and recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions.

Continence Care

Briefs & Diapers

Catheters & Bags

Underpads & Liners

Others

Ostomy Care

Ostomy Care Bags

Accessories

Clinical Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Enteral Nutrition

Wound Care

Advanced Wound Dressings

Traditional Wound Dressings

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

Others

Respiratory Care

Equipment & Housekeeping Supplies

Others

In 2019, Fresenius Medical Care acquired NxStage Medical, Inc. in order to strengthen its position in home-based hemodialysis machines market.

In 2019, Atlanta-based Aveanna Healthcare entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the home health care division of Maxim Healthcare Service.

In 2018, Baxter International Inc. launched a new remote patient management software, SHARESOURCE, with aim to offer healthcare assistance to home dialysis patients

Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, announced in 2017 that it acquired VitalHealth, a leading provider of cloud-based population health management solutions for the delivery of personalized care outside of the hospital.



