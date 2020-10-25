Dialysis Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Dialysis Equipment Type (Hemodialysis Equipment, Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment), By End User (Dialysis Centers and Hospitals, Home Healthcare), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dialysis Equipment Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Dialysis Equipment Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dialysis Equipment Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Dialysis Equipment Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Dialysis Equipment market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Dialysis Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Dialysis Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Dialysis Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Dialysis Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Fresenius Medical Care

Baxter

B Braun Melsungen

Nipro Corporation

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

JMS Co. Ltd.

Toray Medical Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Report Coverage

Dialysis offers an effective treatment option to deal with end-stage renal disease. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are the two major types in the dialysis market, which hold the capacity to remove toxic molecules. The rapidly increasing prevalence of end-stage renal disease and unmet demand in emerging nations are expected to drive the global dialysis equipment market by 2025.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the dialysis equipment industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by dialysis type, by the end user, and by region. On the basis of the dialysis type, the global dialysis equipment market is segmented into hemodialysis equipment and peritoneal dialysis equipment. Various end users covered under the report are dialysis centers & hospitals and home healthcare.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of the end-stage renal disease, the prevalence of chronic kidney disease, technological advancements in dialyzers, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, new products launch, reimbursement scenario, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Hemodialysis Equipment

Hemodialysis Machines

In-Center Hemodialysis Machines

Home Based Hemodialysis Machines

Hemodialysis Consumables

Dialyzers

DialysateAccess Products

Others

Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment

Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Type

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

Peritoneal Dialysis Product

Cyclers

Fluids

Other Accessories

By End User

Dialysis Centers and Hospitals

Home Healthcare

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In January 2019, Baxter International Inc. got FDA approval for its clinical trial on on-demand peritoneal dialysis solution generation system. The new system offers a good platform for patients to perform peritoneal dialysis at home.

In September 2017, Fresenius Medical Care started new manufacturing facility in Malaysia. The strategic move was taken by company to accelerate the production of advanced continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis materials.



