This report focuses on the Magnetic Resonance Imaging MRI Systems market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Magnetic Resonance Imaging MRI Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging MRI Systems Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging MRI Systems Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging MRI Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

REPORT COverage

Incredible development in imaging technologies coupled with intelligent algorithms significantly impacted on the diagnostic imaging technologies. Integration of artificial intelligence along with improved ergonomics and digital technology offered exclusive quality of body imaging for disease diagnosis. Due to this, the capability of MRI systems to visualize neurons and complex bone structures played important role in acceptance of MRI systems all over the world.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights in MRI systems market and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by strength, application, and end user. On the basis of strength, the global MRI systems market is categorized into less than 1.5 T, 1.5 T and more than 1.5 T.

Based on the applications, the global magnetic resonance imaging systems market is segmented into musculoskeletal, neurology, cardiology, body imaging, and others. Various end users covered in the report are hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and diagnostic centers. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are cost of MRI test procedure (key countries), MRI procedures per year (key countries), technological developments, region-wise installed base MRI system -2017.

SEGMENTATION

By Strength

Less than 1.5 T

1.5 T

More than 1.5 T

By Application

Musculoskeletal

Neurology

Cardiology

Body Imaging

Others

By End user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Developments

September 2018: Koninklijke Philips N.V., launched Ingenia Ambition X 1.5T MRI and has received CE Mark and U.S. FDA approval.

March 2018: Siemens Healthineers, introduced 1.5T Magnetom Sola MRI scanner, at the European Congress of Radiology, 2018, held in Vienna, Austria

March 2018: Philips launched new 3T MRI scanner Ingenia Elition 3.0T at European Congress of Radiology 2018 held in Vienna, Austria.



