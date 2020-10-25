Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Metal Forming Tools Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Metal Forming Tools Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Metal Forming Tools Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Metal Forming Tools market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Metal Forming Tools market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Metal Forming Tools Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Metal Forming Tools Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Metal Forming Tools Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Leading Players Are Focusing on Mergers and Acquisitions to Widen Product Portfolio

Prominent companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in 2018, Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. acquired Marvel Manufacturing, Inc., a U.S. based manufacturer of metal cutting machines, blades, and parts. This acquisition is expected to make Amada one of the leading players of band saw machines in North America. Furthermore, the manufacturers are also focusing on new product development so as to offer Industry 4.0 compliant products.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Amada Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Corporation

Conzzeta Management AG

ANDRITZ

TRUMPF

Komatsu Ltd.

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

Hyundai WIA

Machine Tools (India) Limited

Dalian Machine Tool Group

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the metal forming machine tools market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope and Segmentation

Segmentation

By Technology

Computerized Numerical Control (CNC)

Conventional

By Product

Rolling Mill Machines

Bending Machines

Hydraulic Presses

Mechanical Presses

Shearing Machines

Forging Machines

Wire Forming Machines

Others (Iron Castings, Steel Casting, Steel Forging, And Others)

By Application

Automotive

General Machinery

Precision Engineering

Transport Machinery

Others (Energy, Electrical, and others)

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, Italy, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

August 2018: AMADA acquired an automation equipment manufacturer named Orii and Mec Corporation that was previously held by Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. It will help in improving the productivity and maintenance of its customers. This can be achieved through integrating AMADA Groups metal stamping press machines with Orii and Mec Corporations peripheral equipment.

October 2019: The Mitsubishi-Hitachi Metals Machinery (MHMM) is planning to acquire Siemens AGs 49% stake in Primetals Technologies, a provider of custom-tailored plant equipment to metal producers.



