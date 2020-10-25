Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Injectable Devices and Inhalation Devices & Others) By Technology (Bluetooth, NFC, and Others) By End User (Homecare Settings and Hospitals) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Connected Drug Delivery Devices market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Connected Drug Delivery Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Adherium, Propeller Health, and Others to Hold Considerable Market Share

The global market is a highly fragmented market as a large number of players operate actively here. Adherium, Propeller Health (A ResMed Company), and Cohero Health Inc. are expected to lead the smart inhalers market. Certain factors, such as ownership of technology, emphasis on research & development activities, and robust focus on the consolidation of sales channels are attributable for the companies to hold major connected drug delivery devices market share. Also, players, namely, Roche, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., West Pharmaceutical Services, and others are actively contributing in the connected injectable devices segment owing to their well-established marketing channels and strong brand presence.

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Proteus Digital Health

Ypsomed Holding

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

BD

West Pharmaceutical Services

Propeller Health (A ResMed Company)

Adherium

Cohero Health, Inc.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and other related challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the connected drug delivery devices market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. It is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the technological advancements in connected drug delivery devices market, new product launches by key players, key industry developments: mergers, acquisitions & partnerships, regulatory scenarios, and trends of usage of connected drug delivery devices.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION

Value (USD million)

Segmentation

By Type

Injectable Devices

Inhalation Devices and Others

By Technology

Bluetooth

NFC (Near Field Communication)

Others

By End User

Homecare Settings

Hospitals

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

In October 2019, Phillips-Medisize – a Molex Company, announced the projected launch of its first electronic-enabled drug delivery device. According to the announcement, the company is expected to launch its product in the second half of 2020.

January 2019, FindAir, a European company launched their smart inhaler, FinadAir ONE in the Europe market. The device is intended to offer treatment for patients suffering from COPD and asthma.

December 2018, Teva Pharmaceutical received FDA approval for its smart inhaler. The device is capable of recording and maintaining dosage information.



Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Injectable Devices and Inhalation Devices & Others) By Technology (Bluetooth, NFC, and Others) By End User (Homecare Settings and Hospitals) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

