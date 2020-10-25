Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bovine Lactoferrin Market.

Bovine Lactoferrin Market Size, Share, Trends & Industry Analysis, By Product (Spray-dried, and Freeze-dried), By Application (Infant Formula, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Food, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

This report focuses on the Bovine Lactoferrin market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Bovine Lactoferrin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

MILEI GmbH, Synlait Ltd., and Glanbia Plc., Dominated the Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market

Presence of strong key players and growing investments in the research sector for the development of bovine lactoferrin using new technologies, are some factors attributable to the dominance of MILEI GmbH, Synlait Ltd., and Glanbia Plc., in the global bovine lactoferrin market. The widespread distribution network of these players, along with capacity expansion in the market, to cater the ever increasing demand for bovine lactoferrin from emerging and developed countries, have been pivotal for their dominance in the global market. In April 2018, Synlait Ltd., announced the expansion of its Dunsandel Plant, which will double its lactoferrin production when working at full capacity.

Other players focusing on capacity expansions, are projected to gain market share during the forecast period. For instance, In February 2019, Bega Cheese Ltd., announced the building of new manufacturing plant in Koriot, Australia. With this new facility Bega Cheese is expected to double its current production of lactoferrin annually. Other players in the bovine lactoferrin market report include Armor Proteines, FrieslandCampina DOMO, Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Limited, Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., Westland Co-operative Dairy Company Limited, Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co. Limited (Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd), Ingredia, and Nutriscience USA LLC.

List of Key Companies Covered:

MILEI GmbH

Synlait Ltd.

Glanbia Plc.

Bega Cheese Ltd.

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Armor Proteines

FrieslandCampina DOMO

Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Limited

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

Westland Co-operative Dairy Company Limited

Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co. Limited (Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd)

Ingredia

Nutriscience USA LLC.

REPORT COVERAGE

Along with this, the report analysis comprises of global lactoferrin market dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, the report offers insights on the pricing analysis -bovine lactoferrin 2015-2026, overview of other applications of bovine lactoferrin undergoing clinical trials, technology advances in bovine lactoferrin production, and overview of the China infant formula market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

Spray-dried

Freeze-dried

By Application

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Food

Other

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

In February 2019, Bega Cheese Ltd., announced the proposed expansion of its Koroit, Australia plant. The proposed expansion is estimated to cost US$ 34 Mn, and will double the lactoferrin production capacity of Bega Cheese Ltd.

In April 2018, Synlait Ltd., announced capacity expansion of its Dunsandel plant, New Zealand, following a new multi-year lactoferrin supply agreement. This expansion is anticipated to double the current capacity of the companys bovine lactoferrin production.



Bovine Lactoferrin Market Size, Share, Trends & Industry Analysis, By Product (Spray-dried, and Freeze-dried), By Application (Infant Formula, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Food, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

