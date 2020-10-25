Aesthetic Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Breast Implants, Dental Implants, Facial Implants & Others), By Gender (Female, Male), By End-user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aesthetic Implants Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Aesthetic Implants Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Aesthetic Implants Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Aesthetic Implants market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Aesthetic Implants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Aesthetic Implants Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Aesthetic Implants Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Aesthetic Implants Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Mentor Worldwide LLC and Allergan to Lead the Global Aesthetic Implants Market in 2018

Mentor Worldwide LLC and Allergan are estimated to acquire a leading position in the global market. Increased demand and sales of the companys breast implant products, high focus on strategic collaborations, and an established distribution network are the major factors responsible for the companys leading position. In June 2017, Allergan announced the acquisition of Keller Medical Inc. which incorporated Keller Funnel, a device used in breast augmentation in their product portfolio.

The acquisition also strengthened the companys position in the global breast implants market. Many other players are competing in the market with their diversified product portfolio and technically advanced aesthetic implants. Other players operating in the global breast implants market are POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Surgiform Technologies LLC., Sientra, Inc., GC Aesthetics, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, and other players.

List of Key Companies Profiled

Surgiform Technologies LLC.

ALLERGAN

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra, Inc.

GC Aesthetics

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Other Players

REPORT COVERAGE

Aesthetic implants are emerging as an attractive market mainly due to the increase in number of cosmetic surgery to enhance physical appearance. Increased spending capacity, as well as rapid adoption of aesthetic implants, are expected to fuel the demand for cosmetic implants during the forecast period.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global aesthetic implants market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the number of key cosmetic surgery for key countries, the regulatory scenario for key countries, an overview of medical tourism for plastic surgery, new product launch, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, and key industry trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

Breast Implants

Dental Implants

Facial Implants & Others

By Gender

Female

Male

By End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

November 2018: POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics received CE approval for Polytech and B-Lite breast implants, for five years, as part of the companys recertification.

June 2017: Allergan announced the acquisition of Keller Medical Inc. which incorporated Keller Funnel, a device used in breast augmentation in their product portfolio.

October 2016: Surgiform Technology, Ltd announced the launch of PureForm 3-D ePTFE Facial Implants across China in order to expand its geographical footprints.



