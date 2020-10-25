Contraceptives Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Contraceptive Drugs & Contraceptive Devices), By Gender (Male & Female), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGO & Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Contraceptives Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Contraceptives Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Contraceptives market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Contraceptives Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Contraceptives Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Contraceptives Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Allergan

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Veru Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Medisafe Distribution Inc.

Other players

Report Coverage

Use of contraceptive methods can reduce the risk on womens health due to early childbearing, unsafe abortion, and aid in preventing sexually transmitted diseases. The surge in women health and family planning through various government initiatives act as promotors of contraceptives.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the contraceptives industry and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by product type, gender, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the contraceptives market is categorized into contraceptive drugs (oral, injectable, and patches) and contraceptive devices (male contraceptive devices and female contraceptive devices).

Based on gender, the market is categorized into male & female. Various distribution channels for contraceptive products include hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, clinics, online channel, public channel & NGOs, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific,

Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries. Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are fertility statistics for key countries, new product launch, pipeline analysis, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, regulatory scenario for key countries, and technological advancements.

SEGMENTATION

By Product

Contraceptive Drugs

Oral

Injectable

Patches

Contraceptive Devices

Male Contraceptive Devices

Female Contraceptive Devices

By Gender

Male

Female

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Clinics

Online Channel

Public Channel & NGO

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In August 2018, Lupin launched contraceptive drugs Drospirenone, Ethinyl Estradiol, and Levomefolate Calcium tablets approved by U.S.FDA.

In August 2018, U.S.FDA allowed the marketing of NATURAL CYCLES medical application (App) that can be used as a method for contraception to prevent pregnancy.

In May 2018, Aurobindo Pharma launched MILI and TRI-MILI oral contraceptive tablets for use in women to avoid pregnancy.

In April 2018, Mylan N.V., launched generic YAZ oral contraceptive drug for use by women to avoid pregnancy.



