Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., and Siemens Hold Dominant Shares by Providing IVD Tools 

The top key market players focus on strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product developments and launches to strengthen their market position globally and increase their market share. For instance, in August 2018, Sysmex Corp. and JVCKENWOOD Corp. jointly established a new manufacturing company Creative Nanosystems Corp. to develop and manufacture bio-devices. These strategic collaborations strengthened the companys product portfolio and reinforced its market position.

Siemens Healthcare is one of the most significant market players in the healthcare industry and major player in laboratory diagnostics, medical information technology, and medical imaging. The diagnostics division of the company includes products for clinical chemistry, drug testing, hematology, coagulation, immunoassay, infectious diseases, molecular diagnosis, point of care testing and many others. Having a strong product portfolio and supply chain makes the company dominant in the market. Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., hold a dominant market share by providing a wide range of tools for the disease detection and analysis.

IN VITRO DIAGNOSTICS MARKET COMPANIES:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN

Sysmex Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

REPORT COVERAGE

A growing trend observed in the penetration of the in vitro diagnostics market across the industries.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the global market and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the reimbursement policies, SWOT analysis, and key retail industry trends, competitive landscape and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product Type

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

By Technique

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Point of Care

Hematology

Others

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Cardiology

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Others

By End User

uClinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Physicians Offices

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



