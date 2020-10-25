Composites Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Matrix (Polymer matrix composites, Ceramic matrix composites and Metal matrix composites), by Polymer matrix composites (Fiber {Glass, Carbon, Aramid} and Resin {Thermoset, Thermoplastics}), by Application, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Composites Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Composites Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Composites Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Composites Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Composites market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Composites market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Composites Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Composites Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Composites Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

“”Toray Industries, Inc. to increase its production capacity at their subsidiary Zoltek Companies, Inc.””

In April 2018, Toray Industries, Inc. decided to increase the production capacity of its subsidiary Zoltek Companies, Inc. headquartered in the U.S. with this expansion, the production capacity will be 15,000 tons. i.e. it will increase by 50%. Moreover, the investment involved in the expansion is approximately USD 130 million, and the production is expected to start in early 2020.

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Owens Corning

Toray Industries, Inc.

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Carbon

Huntsman International LLC.

Solvay

Exel Group

Veplas d.d.

Composite Solutions

Others

REPORT COVERAGE

The report offers qualitative and quantitative insights on composites and the detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of market dynamics, emerging trends, and competitive landscape. Key insights offered in the report are the adoption trends of composites by individual segments, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, consolidated SWOT analysis of key players, Porters five forces analysis, business strategies of leading market players, macro and micro-economic indicators, and key industry trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

By Matrix

Polymer matrix composites (PMC”s)

Fiber

Glass

Carbon

Aramid

Resin

Thermoset

Thermoplastics

Ceramic matrix composites (CMC”s)

Metal matrix composites (MMC”s).

By Application

Automotive

Building & construction

Electrical & Electronics goods

Pipes & tank manufacturing

Consumer goods

Wind power

Maritime

Defence & aviation

Others

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

September 2019 – INEOS Enterprises, a chemical company completed the acquisition of the entire composites business from Ashland Global Holdings Inc. along with BDO facility in Germany. This acquisition will help to strengthen its market position in the composites market.

July 2019 – ITT Inc. acquired Matrix Composites, Inc., an aerospace component manufacturer based in Rockledge, Florida. This acquisition was made to enhancing its product portfolio with innovative, technologically differentiated businesses. Matrix Composites Inc. will expand ITT Connect and Control Technologies” core aerospace product and technology capabilities. This acquisition will also improve the companys ability to serve its aerospace customers with a broader set of skills in composites.



