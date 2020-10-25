Guidewire Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Coronary Guidewire, Peripheral Guidewire, Urology Guidewire, Neurovascular Guidewire, and Others) By Material (Nitinol, Stainless Steel, and Others) By Coating (Coated and Non-Coated) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Guidewires Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Guidewires Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Guidewires Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Guidewires Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Guidewires market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Guidewires market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Guidewires Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Guidewires Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Guidewires Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Boston Scientific Corporation and Medtronic Considered to Dominate the Global Market

The guidewires market is a highly consolidated market as a limited number of players hold majority of the market share. In 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, and Abbott held majority of the market share, with Boston Scientific Corporation leading in terms of revenue, which is mainly due to strong brand presence, consolidated customer base, and robust distribution channel. The market share of Medtronic and Abbott is anticipated to increase over the forecast period due to continuous product introductions, strategic partnerships, and focus on penetration in emerging markets.

List Of Key Companies Covered:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Abbott

Cook Medical

Teleflex Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Merit Medical Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Olympus Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global guidewires market by offering valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. Several methodologies and approaches are adopted to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per the market segments, helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of this market.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the technological advancements in the guidewires market, new product launches by key players, key industry developments: mergers, acquisitions & partnerships, regulatory scenarios, and trends of usage of guidewires, prevalence of major cardiovascular conditions for key countries.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

By Product

Coronary Guidewires

Peripheral Guidewires

Urology Guidewires

Neurovascular Guidewires

Others

By Material

Nitinol

Stainless Steel

Others

By Coating

Coated

Non-coated

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

In October 2019, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. got FDA approval for their ViperWire Advance Coronary Guide Wire. The newly advanced guidewire is equipped with Diamondback 360 orbital atherectomy system, enabling superior navigation and treatment outcomes.

In January 2018, Cardiovascular Systems inks announced agreement with OrbusNeich and Integer. The company took strategic decision to expand its high-quality balloon and guidewire product portfolio.

In December 2015, Olympus Corporation announced strategic distribution partnership with Terumo Corporation. According to the agreement, the company was expected to distribute endoscopic hydrophilic coated guidewires for gastroenterological endoscopy in the U.S. market.



