Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Endoscopes (Radial Endoscopes and Linear Endoscopes), Ultrasound Probes, Ultrasonic Processors, Imaging Systems, Needles, and Accessories) By Application (Oncology Pancreatic Conditions, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Endoscopy Ultrasound Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Endoscopy Ultrasound market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Endoscopy Ultrasound market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Endoscopy Ultrasound Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Endoscopy Ultrasound Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Endoscopy Ultrasound Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Olympus Corporation, Pentax Medical, and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation to Lead the Market

The endoscopic ultrasound is a consolidated market with Olympus Corporation, Pentax Medical, and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation having the dominant position. In terms of revenue, Olympus Corporation accounts for the maximum market share, which is mainly due to the diversified product portfolio and established distribution network in both developed and emerging countries. On the other hand, Pentax Medical also accounts for a significant share of the market which can be attributed to the companys strategic partnership with Hitachi for EUS products in the U.S. and Europe.

List of Key Companies Covered:

Olympus Corporation

PENTAX Medical

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Cook Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Medi-Globe GmbH

CONMED Corporation

REPORT COVERAGE

The gradual shift toward minimally invasive procedures and a rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases has boosted the demand for endoscopic ultrasound products. Furthermore, rising ageing population and an increase in trained professionals are expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the global endoscopic ultrasound market trends and detailed analysis of global endoscopic ultrasound market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the technology advancements in EUS, pricing analysis, an overview of diagnostic and therapeutic roles of EUS, brand analysis, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

Endoscopes

Radial Endoscopes

Linear Endoscopes

Ultrasound Probes

Ultrasonic Processors

Imaging Systems

Needles

Accessories

By Application

Oncology

Pancreatic Conditions

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East and Africa ( South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

August 2017: PENTAX Medical announced the launch of the Slim Linear Ultrasound Endoscope (EG-3270UK) in the U.S.

June 2018: Olympus Corporation announced a strategic alliance with Hitachi Medical Systems Europe as a result of which Olympusendoscopic ultrasound sonography (EUS) scopes will now be compatible with Hitachis ultrasound system ARIETTA 850 ENDOSCOPIC.

May 2018: Olymbus Corporation and Hitachi Healthcare Americas announced a distribution agreement in the U.S. for ARIETTA 850, an ultrasound processor.



