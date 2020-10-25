Vision Care Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Eyewear, Intraocular Lens, and Ocular Health), By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Hospital & Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Vision Care Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Vision Care Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Vision Care Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Vision Care market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Vision Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Vision Care Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Vision Care Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Vision Care Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Alcon, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Together Accounts for The Largest Share in Global Vision Care Market in Terms of Revenue

The global vision care market is a highly fragmented industry with various international and local players. However, Alcon is the leading player in the market and is estimated to retain its position during the forecast duration. Alcon is estimated to retain its position owing to the higher technological innovations, increasing partnerships strategies of the company, and growing investment vision care products. Combined with, this the company has strong strategic plans with an aim to target emerging and underdeveloped countries. Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. is also one of the leading players in contact lens market. Other players operating in the vision care market are CooperVision, GrandVision, Carl Zeiss, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Essilor among prominent others.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES COVERED:

Alcon (Part of Novartis AG)

Essilor

CooperVision

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

GrandVision

Carl Zeiss

Menicon

Luxottica

Other Prominent Players

REPORT COVERAGE

The report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global market by offering valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. Several methodologies and approaches are adopted to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per the market segments, helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the introduction of new products / approvals (by major players), epidemiology of major ocular disease – for key countries, key industry developments – mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, snapshot: U.S. reading glasses market, 2018, key trends in the vision care market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product Type

Eyewear

Spectacles

Sunglasses

Contact Lens

Intraocular Lens

Ocular Health

By Distribution Channel

Retail Store

Online Store

Hospital and Clinics

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

Year 2018: Carl Zeiss launches the first sunglass to offer 400nm UV protection

August 2019: CooperVision launched a soft contact lens recycling program in partnership with TerraCycle to increase its sustainability efforts.

August 2019: The U.S FDA approves CooperVisions Paragon Contact lens manufacturing site in Phoenix, U.S.

September 2019: Johnson and Johnsons vision division launched TECNIS Synergy IOL, an intraocular lens that provides continuous vision correction.

September 2019: Johnson and Johnsons vision division launched the ACUVUE line of Revitalens multi-purpose disinfecting solution for contact lens.



