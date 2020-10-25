Hard Services Facility Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Type (Outsourced and In-house), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Government, Education, Military & Defense, Real Estate and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hard Services Facility Management Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hard Services Facility Management Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hard Services Facility Management Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Hard Services Facility Management market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Hard Services Facility Management market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Hard Services Facility Management Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Hard Services Facility Management Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Hard Services Facility Management Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Sodexo Implies Innovative Technology to Enhance the Facilities Management Services

Sodexo is the prominent catering and facilities management provider throughout the world. The company offers wide range of food services, hard and soft facility services and personal home based services across developed and developing regions. Moreover, Sodexo provides the outsourcing services with high-end performance and are cost-effective. The company expands its business verticals depending on the strategic planning based on technological trends, talent and sustainability.

February 2020: Sodexo initiated the usage of automation and predictive data analysis using the cutting edge technology, for delivering improved, innovative and safe facility services across healthcare, education, government and other sectors in Australia.

Key Market Players Imply Strategic Investments to Enhance their Market Value and Expand Business Portfolio

Major companies dealing in the hard services facility management industry opt for strategies that helps to expand their business portfolio through acquisitions and mergers. Such planning helps to maintain the market position with expansion of business portfolio. Furthermore, major market players such as CBRE Group believes in improvising their customer base and their experience through their global partnerships.

List of Key Companies Profile:

Sodexo

CBRE Group, Inc.

ISS A/S

Compass Group

Aramark

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Tenon Group

Johnson Controls International plc.

AMEC Facilities

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

April 2019: The Danish Building and Property Agency partnered with ISS A/S for its facilities management services. The agreement is valued about DKK 2 billion (Danish Krone) that aims to enhance the need of outsourced facility services

August 2019: Aramark announced the acquisition of Good Uncle, a food delivery service application that delivers fresh ready to eat meals in the college campuses. This acquisitions has boosted up the companys market value through technology-based solutions and services

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the hard services facility management market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. This market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Service Type

Outsourced

In-house

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

Government

Education

Military & Defense

Real Estate

Others (IT & telecommunication, BFSI, etc.)

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)



