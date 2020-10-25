Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Structure (In-house Outsource) By Function (Claims & Denial Management, Medical Coding & Billing, Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), Insurance, Others) By Type (Software, Services) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Revenue Cycle Management Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Revenue Cycle Management Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Revenue Cycle Management Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Revenue Cycle Management market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Revenue Cycle Management market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Revenue Cycle Management Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Revenue Cycle Management Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Revenue Cycle Management Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

R1 RCM Inc.

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions

Cerner

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC.

Epic Systems Corporation

eClinicalWorks

GENERAL ELECTRIC

athenahealth, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Others

Report Coverage

Revenue cycle management has become the utmost need of the hour for healthcare organizations to effectively manage the return of investment through treatment delivery. Revenue cycle management offers advanced software and technologically developed services to healthcare organizations. The complexity of the process has forced the hospitals to outsource the revenue cycle management process. This, in turn, is expected to drive the revenue cycle management industry in the forecast period owing to adoption of the process and development of software.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the revenue cycle management industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segment includes structure, function, type, and geography. Based on structure, the revenue cycle management market segments include in-house and outsource.

In terms of function, the global market segments include claims & denial management, medical coding & billing, clinical documentation improvement (CDI), insurance and others. Based on type, the global revenue cycle management market segments include software and services. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes the revenue cycle management market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the statistical overview of hospital admissions – For key countries, 2018, Key start-ups with their funding overview, new product launch, technological advancements, regulatory scenario for key countries, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, and others.

Segmentation

By Structure

In-house

Outsource

By Function

Claims & Denial Management

Medical Coding & Billing

Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI)

Insurance

Others

By Type

Software

Services

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In June 2019, Homecare Homebase, LLC. announced the launch of revenue cycle management (RCM) service to eliminate the burden associated with revenue generation.

In March 2019, Apprio, Inc. launched revenue cycle management division APPRIOHEALTH. The business will deliver services and advanced technology solutions for healthcare organizations revenue cycle management (RCM) needs.

In February 2018, eClinicalWorks launched cloud-based platform for revenue cycle management (RCM).



