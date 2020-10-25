Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapy (Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy (PERT), Nutritional Therapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Market Players like AbbVie, and Allergan Likely to Strengthen the Market Position across the Globe

The exocrine pancreatic insufficiency therapeutics market is dominated by some key companies due to their strong product portfolio, key strategic decisions and dominance of market share. These includes a group of 2-3 key companies with wider geographic presence. But some new market players with new R&D is anticipated to result in strong regulatory approvals despite some recent setbacks in R&D. For instance, in April 2016, Anthera Pharmaceuticals announced that its product candidate Sollpura, a novel, non-porcine pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy failed its exocrine pancreatic insufficiency trial.

List Of key Companies Covered:

REPORT COVERAGE

The increased awareness of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and anticipated product launches based on new R&D is expected to fuel the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency therapeutics market growth.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the prevalence of major disorders associated with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, pipeline analysis, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, regulatory scenario in crucial countries, and new product launches. Along with this, other key insights include overview of new R&D in exocrine pancreatic insufficiency treatment, key strategies adopted by market leaders, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Therapy

Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy (PERT)

Creon

Zenpep

Others

Nutritional Therapy

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

May 2018: VIVUS, Inc. announced its acquisition of product rights of Janssen PharmaceuticalsPANCREAZE, a pancreatic enzyme preparation consisting of pancrelipase, which is an extract derived from porcine pancreatic glands to treat EPI

April 2016: Allergan plc received Positive Opinion by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use for the commercial release of ENZEPI, the companys flagship pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) for patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI), in the European Union



