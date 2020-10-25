Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Knee Replacement Implants Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Knee Replacement Implants Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Knee Replacement Implants Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Knee Replacement Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Procedure (Total Knee Arthroplasty, Partial Knee Arthroplasty, and Revision Arthroplasty) By Implant Type (Fixed Bearing, Mobile Bearing, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Knee Replacement Implants Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

Inquire before buying

This report focuses on the Knee Replacement Implants market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Knee Replacement Implants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Knee Replacement Implants Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Knee Replacement Implants Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Knee Replacement Implants Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Strong Product Offerings by Key Players Are Likely to Propel the Knee Replacement Industry Growth

Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), and Smith & Nephew are the leading players in the knee implants market with a strong brand presence combined with a wide range of product offerings. These players are likely to continue their dominance in knee arthroplasty area and generate significant revenue in the forthcoming years owing to the persistent investments in research and development for the launch of cost-effective and innovative knee implants. Moreover, strong focus on strategic partnerships with other players in knee implants segment is likely to support expansion of their footprints in the knee replacement market.

Other players involved in the distribution and manufacturing of orthopaedic implants with a considerable market share include Aesculap, Inc.-a B. Braun company, Medacta International, Conformis among others

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Smith & Nephew

Aesculap, Inc.-a B. Braun company

Medacta International

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Conformis

Other Prominent Players

REPORT COVERAGE

The knee replacement market report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the knee replacement market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2015 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Procedure

Total Knee Arthroplasty

Partial Knee Arthroplasty

Revision Knee Arthroplasty

By Implant Type

Fixed Bearing

Mobile Bearing

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

October 2019: Think Surgical Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted clearance for it to market its TSolution One system for total knee replacement in the U.S.

September 2019: DePuy Synthes, (part of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) launch of the ATTUNE Cementless Knee in a rotating platform option in select global markets. ATTUNE Cementless is suitable for a younger, active patient and combines proprietary technologies of the ATTUNE Knee that address stability with DePuy Synthes rotating platform knees and cementless technology.

September 2017: Zimmer Biomet announced launch of Persona Partial Knee System, the latest addition to its portfolio of personalized and anatomically designed knee implant systems.



Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Knee Replacement Implants Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Knee Replacement Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Procedure (Total Knee Arthroplasty, Partial Knee Arthroplasty, and Revision Arthroplasty) By Implant Type (Fixed Bearing, Mobile Bearing, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580