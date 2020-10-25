Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Spinal Fusion Devices Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Spinal Fusion Devices Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Spinal Fusion Devices Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Spinal Fusion Devices Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Spinal Fusion Devices market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Spinal Fusion Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

K2M Acquisition to Strengthen Stryker Market Position

Medtronic accounted for the largest market share in the market mainly due to the companys strong focus for core spine products and established distribution networks. The acquisition of Mazor Robotics and the launch of Mazor X Stealth Edition system to be used with the companys spinal implants has positively impacted the companys revenue. DePuy Synthes and Stryker also have a leading position in the worldwide market of spine arthrodesis devices. The market share of Stryker is estimated to increase in the forthcoming years owing to the acquisition of K2M in November 2018.

List Of Key Companies Covered:

Medtronic

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

NuVasive, Inc

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

Aesculap, Inc. (B. Braun Melsungen AG)

Alphatec Spine, Inc.

REPORT COVERAGE

Rising prevalence of cervical and lumbar disc degeneration and a gradual shift toward minimally invasive procedures has fueled the market. With the advent of robotic assisted spine surgery and spine navigation platforms, the demand for spine fusion devices is expected to increase drastically during the forecast horizon. The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the spinal fusion devices market trends and detailed analysis of the size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

Along with this, the report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report include the prevalence of spinal diseases for key countries, the regulatory scenario for key countries, reimbursement scenario for key countries, new product launches, key industry developments such as mergers, acquisitions and partnerships, key industry trends, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product Type

UCervical Devices

Thoracolumbar Devices

Interbody Devices

Biologics

By Disease Indication

Degenerative Disc Disease

Complex Deformity

Traumas & Fractures

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa ( South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

October 2019: In October 2019, Stryker received 510 (k) approval from the FDA for SAHARA Lateral 3D Expandable Interbody System, a 3D printed spine fusion implant.

July 2019: Alphatec Spine announced the launch of IdentiTi, an interbody implant system made of titanium for anterior lumbar interbody fusion procedures

August 2019: SeaSpine announced the commercial launch of Shoreline RT Cervical Interbody Implant System for anterior cervical discectomy fusion surgery.



