The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cellulose Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Cellulose market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Cellulose market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Cellulose Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Cellulose Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Cellulose Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Key Players to Strengthen their Position by Offering Novel Cellulose Derivatives to the End-Use Industries

The major producers of cellulose and cellulose derivatives are present in Asia Pacific, resulting in a semi-fragmented market. Some of the key cellulose market players include Diacel Corporation, DuPont De Nemours Company, Akzo Nobel, Ashland Inc., Celanese Corporation, and International Paper. The companies operating in this market are focusing on the development of niche cellulose derivatives. Several companies have employed their expertise and experience to expand their reach to global levels.

Celanese Corporation is a leader in the production of specialty chemicals and materials which are used in major industries for consumer applications. Ashland Inc., on the other hand, has forayed into different verticals of chemical cellulose market with offerings of cellulose ethers, and modified cellulose. The company offers these products custom-made for pharmaceutical, paints & coatings, electronics, food, and other industries. These players have focused on the development of one category of a derivative. Similarly, numerous key players in this market are focusing on developing a strong regional presence, reliable distribution channels, and novel product offerings.

List Of Key Companies Covered:
Daicel Corporation
Sigma Aldrich
DuPont De Nemours Company
Akzo Nobel
Ashland inc.
Celanese Corporation
International Paper
Fulida Group Holding Co., Ltd.
Nylstar S.L.
FiberVisions Corporation
Invista
Bracell
Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd.
FMC Biopolymer
Eastman Chemical Company
Rayonier Inc.
Lenzing AG
Other Key Players

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the cellulose market and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the competitive landscape, highlighting differnet strategies adopted by players. Various key insights presented in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments in the global market, the regulatory scenario in crucial countries, macro, and microeconomic factors, SWOT analysis, and key industry trends, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Study Period 2015-2026Base Year 2018Forecast Period 2019-2026Historical Period 2015-2017Unit Value (USD Billion) and Volume (Million Tons)SegmentationBy Derivative TypeCommodity Cellulose PulpCellulose FibersCellulose EthersCellulose EstersMicrocrystalline CelluloseNanocelluloseOthersBy End-Use IndustryTextilesFoodChemical

SynthesisPharmaceuticalsConstructionPaper & PulpPaints & CoatingsOthersBy GeographyNorth America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, Italy, Austria, Poland, Sweden, Finland, France, and Rest of Europe)Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, Egypt, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)Key Industry DevelopmentsIn

January 2020, The Anhui Guozhen Group and Chemtex signed a joint venture to build a first full-scale commercial plant in China for cellulosic ethanol production from residues obtained from agriculture industry. Clariant Specialty Chemicals have granted a license for its sunliquid cellulosic ethanol technology to the joint venture. The plant is to be situated in Fuyang city in the Anhui province of China and is expected to have an annual capacity of 50 KT.

In May 2019, Bracell announced launch of ËœProject Star, an expansion plan to increase the production capacity of its pulp mill based in Lencois Paulista, Sao Paolo, Brazil, from 250 KT to 1500 KT by the end of 2021. The project is expected to reach an annual production capacity of 2000 KT pulp with the completeion of the project, making them one of the largest pulp producer in the world.



