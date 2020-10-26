Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing, Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Research Report, Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market size, Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market growth, Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market revenue, Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis, Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry Forecast,

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Biopharma Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

Over 235 companies worldwide claim to offer contract manufacturing services for various types of biopharmaceutical drug / therapy products.

The market landscape is highly fragmented featuring the presence of both established players and new entrants; majority of biopharmaceutical CMOs are based in the developed geographies.

Case study: CMOs focusing on niche biologic markets, primarily novel product candidates for which in-house biomanufacturing expertise is low, are likely to experience significant growth in the coming years.

The installed global contract manufacturing capacity, spread across various geographies, is currently estimated to be over 4.5 million liters.

The demand for contract manufacturing services is expected to rise across different therapeutic areas; closer inspection of available capacity and expected utilization trend are required to optimize supply parameters.

With over 450 deals inked in the past six years, there has been a surge in the partnership activity; majority of the collaborations have been signed for the development and manufacturing of cell therapies and antibodies.

In order to cater the increasing demand for biologics, stake holders are actively expanding their existing capabilities; this is evident from the various acquisitions that have recently been reported.

We expect the developers to continue to outsource their manufacturing operations in the short to mid-term, resulting in an annualized growth rate of more than 8%.

In the long term, the projected opportunity is anticipated to be well distributed across various types of expression systems used for biomanufacturing, scale of operation and size of contract service providers

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Context and Background

An Overview of Biopharmaceuticals

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Types of Expression Systems Bacterial Expression Systems Yeast Expression Systems Fungal Expression Systems Insect Expression Systems Plant Expression Systems Mammalian Expression Systems Manufacturing Steps Upstream Processing Downstream Processing An Overview of Contract Manufacturing Need for Outsourcing in the Biopharmaceutical Industry Commonly Outsourced Operations in the Biopharmaceutical Industry Basic Guidelines for Selecting a CMO Partner Advantages of Outsourcing Manufacturing Services Risks and Challenges Associated with Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Concluding Remarks



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE Chapter Overview

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape Analysis by Size of Employee Base Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities Analysis by Type of Biologics Manufactured Analysis by Scale of Operation Analysis by Expression Systems Analysis by Type of Bioreactor and Modes of Operation Analysis by Biomanufacturing Capacity Analysis by Packaging Form

Concluding Remarks BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING IN NORTH AMERICA Chapter Overview

Biopharmaceutical Outsourcing in the US: Regulatory Scenario Impact of Current Political Situation

Leading Biopharma CMOs in North America AMRI (OsoBio) Company Overview Services Portfolio Financial Information Manufacturing Facilities Partnerships Recent Developments Future Outlook Baxter BioPharma Solutions Company Overview Services Portfolio Financial Information Manufacturing Facilities Partnerships Recent Developments Future Outlook Catalent Biologics (Catalent Pharma Solutions) Company Overview Services Portfolio Financial Information Manufacturing Facilities Partnerships Recent Developments Future Outlook Cytovance Biologics Company Overview Services Portfolio Partnerships Recent Developments Future Outlook Patheon Company Overview Services Portfolio Financial Information Manufacturing Facilities Partnerships Recent Developments Future Outlook Piramal Pharma Solutions Company Overview Services Portfolio Financial Information Facilities Partnerships Recent Developments Future Outlook



BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING IN EUROPE Chapter Overview

Biopharmaceutical Outsourcing in Europe: Regulatory Scenario

Leading Biopharmaceutical CMOs in Europe 3P Biopharmaceuticals Company Overview Services Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities Partnerships Recent Developments Future Outlook Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence™ Company Overview Services Portfolio Financial Information Manufacturing Facilities Partnerships Recent Developments Future Outlook Celonic Company Overview Services Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities Partnerships Recent Developments Future Outlook FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Company Overview Services Portfolio Financial Information Manufacturing Capabilities Partnerships Recent Developments Future Outlook LFB Group Company Overview Services Portfolio Financial Information Manufacturing Facilities Partnerships Recent Developments Future Outlook Lonza Company Overview Services Portfolio Financial Information Manufacturing Facilities Partnerships Recent Developments Future Outlook Menarini Biotech Company Overview Services Portfolio Partnerships Future Outlook Novasep Company Overview Services Portfolio Financial Information Partnerships Recent Developments Future Outlook Rentschler BioPharma Company Overview Services Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities Partnerships Recent Developments Future Outlook



BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING IN ASIA PACIFIC AND THE REST OF THE WORLD Chapter Overview

Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing in China Biopharmaceutical Outsourcing in China: Regulatory Scenario Challenges Faced while Outsourcing to China

Biopharmaceutical CMOs in China AutekBio Company Overview Services Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities Future Outlook WuXi AppTec (WuXi Biologics) Company Overview Services Portfolio Financial Information Manufacturing Facilities Partnerships Recent Developments Future Outlook Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing in India Biopharmaceutical Outsourcing in India: Regulatory Scenario Challenges Faced while Outsourcing to India Biopharmaceutical CMOs in India Intas Pharmaceuticals Company Overview Services Portfolio Financial Information Manufacturing Facilities Future Outlook Kemwell Biopharma Company Overview Services Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities Partnerships Recent Developments Future Outlook Shasun Pharmaceuticals Company Overview Services Portfolio Financial Information Future Outlook Syngene



7.5.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.5.2. Services Portfolio

7.5.5.3. Financial Information

7.5.5.4. Manufacturing Facilities

7.5.5.5. Partnerships

7.5.5.6. Recent Developments

7.5.5.7. Future Outlook

Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing in Japan Biopharmaceutical Outsourcing in Japan: Regulatory Scenario

Biopharmaceutical CMOs in Japan

7.6.1. Asahi Glass

7.6.1.1. Company Overview

7.6.1.2. Services Portfolio

7.6.1.3. Financial Information

7.6.1.4. Manufacturing Facilities

7.6.1.5. Partnerships

7.7.1.6. Recent Developments

7.7.1.7. Future Outlook

Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing in South Korea

7.7.1. Biopharmaceutical Outsourcing in South Korea: Regulatory Scenario

7.7. Biopharmaceutical CMOs in South Korea

7.7.1. DM Bio

7.7.1.1. Company Overview

7.7.1.2. Services Portfolio

7.7.1.3. Manufacturing Facilities

7.7.1.4. Future Outlook

7.7.2. Samsung BioLogics

7.7.2.1. Company Overview

7.7.2.2. Services Portfolio

7.7.2.3. Financial Information

7.7.2.4. Manufacturing Facilities

7.7.2.5. Partnerships

7.7.2.6. Recent Developments

7.7.2.7. Future Outlook

Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing in Australia

7.8.1. Biopharmaceutical Outsourcing in Australia: Regulatory Scenario

7.8. Biopharmaceutical CMOs in Australia

7.8.2. Cell Therapies

7.8.2.1. Company Overview

7.8.2.2. Services Portfolio

7.8.2.3. Manufacturing Facilities

7.8.2.4. Partnerships

7.8.2.5. Recent Developments

7.8.2.6. Future Outlook

7.8.3. Luina Bio

7.8.3.1. Company Overview

7.8.3.2. Services Portfolio

7.8.3.3. Manufacturing Facilities

7.8.3.4. Partnerships

7.8.3.5. Future Outlook

NICHE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL SECTORS Chapter Overview

Antibody Drug Conjugates Introduction Manufacturing Process Key Technologies and Technology Providers Pipeline Analysis ADC Pipeline: Marketed and Clinical Molecules ADC Pipeline: Preclinical and Discovery Stage Molecules ADC Manufacturing: Key Challenges Bispecific Antibodies Introduction The Bispecific Advantage Pipeline Analysis Bispecific Antibody Technology Providers Contract Manufacturing Scenario Cell Therapies Introduction Current Market Landscape Cell Therapy Manufacturing Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models Centralized Manufacturing Model Decentralized Manufacturing Model Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Key Challenges and Growth Drivers Important Factors for Cell Therapy Manufacturing Cell Characterization Cost of Goods Contract Manufacturing Scenario Analysis by Type of Cells Manufactured Analysis by Scale of Operation Gene Therapy Introduction Gene Therapy: Pipeline Analysis Analysis by Phase of Development Analysis by Type of Vector Analysis by Therapeutic Area Contract Manufacturing Market Landscape Analysis by Location Analysis by Type of Viral Vector Analysis by Scale of Production Plasmid DNA Introduction Contract Manufacturing Market Landscape Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility Analysis by Scale of Production



CASE STUDY: OUTSOURCING OF BIOSIMILARS Chapter Overview

Biosimilars: An Introduction

Biosimilars: Development Stages

Regulatory Requirements for Licensing of Biosimilars

Need for Outsourcing Biosimilar Development and Manufacturing

Impact of Biosimilars on the Global Contract Manufacturing Market Region-wise Distribution of Biosimilar Development / Manufacturing Activity

List of Biosimilars Contract Manufacturing Service Provider

Challenges Associated with Biosimilar Outsourcing

CASE STUDY: COMPARISON OF SMALL AND LARGE MOLECULE DRUGS / THERAPIES Chapter Overview Small Molecule and Large Molecule Drugs / Therapies Comparison of General Characteristics Comparison of Key Specifications Comparison of Manufacturing Processes Comparison of Key Manufacturing Challenges CASE STUDY ON IN-HOUSE MANUFACTURING Chapter Overview In-House Manufacturing Benefits Associated with In-House Manufacturing Risks Associated with In-House Manufacturing Outsourcing in the Biomanufacturing Industry Types of Outsourcing Partners Manufacturing Approaches Used for Approved Biologics (2016-2018) Approved Biologics: Distribution by Size of Type of Manufacturing Approach Approved Biologics: Distribution by Size of Developer and Type of Biologic Choosing the Right Strategy: In-House Manufacturing versus Outsourcing COLLABORATIONS Chapter Overview Partnership Models Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing: List of Partnerships and Collaborations Analysis by Year of Partnerships Analysis by Type of Partnerships Year-Wise Trend of Product-based Agreements Year-Wise Trend of Process-based Agreements Year-Wise Trend of Licensing Agreements Year-Wise Trend of Co-service Agreements / Ventures Year-Wise Trend of R&D Agreements Year-Wise Trend of Out-sourcing Services Agreements Analysis by Focus Area Analysis by Type of Biologics Analysis by Type of Biologic and Type of Partnership Model Analysis of Cell Therapy-related Deals by Year and Type of Partnership Model Analysis of Monoclonal Antibody-related Deals by Year and Type of Partnership Model Analysis of Vaccine-related Deals by Year and Type of Partnership Model Analysis of Protein-related Deals by Year and Type of Partnership Model Analysis of Antibody Drug Deals by Year and Type of Partnership Model Analysis of Vector-related Deals by Year and Type of Partnership Model Analysis of Gene Therapy-related Deals by Year and Type of Partnership Model Analysis of Biosimilar-related Deals by Year and Type of Partnership Model Analysis of Other Biologic-related Deals by Type of Partnership Model Analysis by Type of Biologics and Geography Analysis by Therapeutic Area Analysis of Most Active Players by Number of Partnerships Regional Analysis Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements Mergers and Acquisitions Acquisitions Models Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing: Mergers and Acquisitions Cumulative Year-wise Trend Analysis by Type of Acquisition Geographical Activity Mergers and Acquisitions: Continent-wise Distribution Mergers and Acquisitions: Country-wise Distribution Mergers and Acquisitions: Intercontinental and Intracontinental Deals



Most Active Acquirers: Analysis by Number of Acquisitions

12.4.7 Mergers and Acquisitions: Distribution by Key Value Drivers and Type of Biologics

12.4.7.1. Mergers and Acquisitions: Analysis by Key Value Drivers

12.4.7.2. Mergers and Acquisitions: Analysis by Key Value Drivers and Year of Acquisition

12.4.7.3. Mergers and Acquisitions: Analysis by Type of Biologics

12.4.7.4. Mergers and Acquisitions: Analysis by Type of Biologics and Key Value Drivers

Key Acquisitions: Deal Multiples

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS Chapter Overview Biopharma Contract Manufacturing Market: Facility Expansions Cumulative Year-wise Distribution Analysis by Purpose of Facility Expansion Analysis by Type of Biologics Analysis by Type of Biologics and Purpose of Expansion Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility Regional Analysis Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Recent Expansions Analysis by Headquarters and Purpose Facility Expansions: Pre-2015 and Post-2015 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Funding Instances Technological Advancements Single Use Technology Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Continuous Processing Quality by Design in Bioprocessing



13.3. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Funding Instances

Technological Advancements

13.4.1. Single Use Technology

13.4.2. Process Analytical Technology

13.4.3. Continuous Processing

13.4.4. Quality by Design in Bioprocessing

CAPACITY ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Assumptions and Methodology Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturers: Global Production Capacity Analysis by Size of the CMO Analysis by Expression Systems Analysis by Scale of Operation Analysis by Region Capacity Analysis: North America Capacity Analysis: Europe Capacity Analysis: Asia and Middle East Emerging Biologics: Capacity Analysis ADC Manufacturing Installed Global Capacity: Regional Distribution Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity: Regional Distribution Viral Vectors Installed Manufacturer Capacity: Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility Concluding Remarks



DEMAND ANALYSIS

Chapter Overview

Key Assumptions and Methodology

Overall Annual Demand for Biopharmaceutical Market, 2019-2024 Analysis by Therapeutic Area

Relationship Between Annual Demand and Capacity

Demand for Emerging Novel Biologics ADCs: Overall Annual Demand

MARKET FORECAST Chapter Overview Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions Overall Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market for API Manufacturing, 2019-2030 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market for FDF Manufacturing, 2019-2030 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Expression Systems Used Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Scale of Operation Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Size of Manufacturers Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Geography Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2019-2030 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in the US, 2019-2030 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Canada, 2019-2030 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2019-2030: Share of Mammalian Cell-based Operations Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2019-2030: Share of Microbial Cell-based Operations Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2019-2030: Share of Other Expression System-based Operations Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2019-2030: Share of Preclinical / Clinical Scale Operations Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2019-2030: Share of Commercial Scale Operations Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2019-2030: Share of Small-sized Companies Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2019-2030: Share of Mid-sized Companies Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2019-2030: Share of Large / Very Large Companies Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2019-2030 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Italy, 2019-2030 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Germany, 2019-2030 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in France, 2019-2030 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Spain, 2019-2030 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in the UK, 2019-2030 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Rest of Europe, 2019-2030 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2019-2030: Share of Mammalian Cell-based Operations Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2019-2030: Share of Microbial Cell-based Operations Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2019-2030: Share of Other Expression System-based Operations Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2019-2030: Share of Preclinical / Clinical Operations Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2019-2030: Share of Commercial Operations Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2019-2030: Share of Small-sized Companies Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2019-2030: Share of Mid-sized Companies Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2019-2030: Share of Large / Very Large Companies Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia and Rest of the World, 2019-2030 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in China, 2019-2030 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in India, 2019-2030 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in South Korea, 2019-2030 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Japan, 2019-2030 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Australia, 2019-2030 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Rest of Asia and Other Regions, 2019-2030 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia and Rest of the World, 2019-2030: Share of Mammalian Cell-based Operations Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia and Rest of the World, 2019-2030: Share of Microbial Cell-based Operations Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia and Rest of the World, 2019-2030: Share of Other Expression System-based Operations Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia and Rest of the World, 2019-2030: Share of Preclinical / Clinical Operations Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia and Rest of the World, 2019-2030: Share of Commercial Scale Operations Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia and Rest of the World, 2019-2030: Share of Small-sized Companies Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia and Rest of the World, 2019-2030: Share of Mid-sized Companies Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia and Rest of the World, 2019-2030: Large / Very Large Companies



16.7.4 Overall Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing, 2019-2030: Share by Others Segment

SWOT ANALYSIS

17.1 Chapter Overview

17.2. Strengths

17.3. Weaknesses

17.4. Opportunities

17.5. Threats

17.6. Comparison of Swot Factors

17.7. Concluding Remarks

FUTURE OF THE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CMO MARKET Chapter Overview Outsourcing Activities to Witness Significant Growth in the Coming Years Shift from One-time Contracts to Strategic Partnerships Integration / Adoption of New and Innovative Technologies Single use Bioreactors Novel Bioprocess Techniques Bioprocess Automation Focus on Niche Therapeutic Areas Growing Biosimilars Market to Contribute to the Growth of the Contract Services Segment Capability and Expertise Expansions by CMOs to become One Stop Shops Offshoring Outsourcing Activities to Maximize Profits and Expand Existing Capacities Increase in Financial Inflow and Outsourcing Budgets The Need for Humanized Products to Drive the Growth of Mammalian Expression Technologies Challenges Faced by both Sponsors and Service Providers Concerns related to Single Use Systems Issues Related to Capacity Fluctuations Concluding Remarks

SURVEY ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Overview of Respondents Designation of Respondents Biologics Manufacturing Expertise Scale of Manufacturing Location of Production Facilities Types of Expression Systems Used Types of Bioreactors Modes of Operation of Bioreactors

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS Chapter Overview Astrid Brammer, Senior Manager Business Development, Richter-Helm Birgit Schwab, Senior Manager Strategic Marketing, Rentschler Biotechnologie Christian Bailly, Director of CDMO, Pierre Fabre Claire Otjes, Assistant Marketing Manager, Batavia Biosciences David C Cunningham, Director Corporate Development, Goodwin Biotechnology Dietmar Katinger, Chief Executive Officer, Polymun Scientific Denis Angioletti, Chief Commercial Officer, Cerbios-Pharma Jeffrey Hung, Chief Commercial Officer, Vigene Biosciences Kevin Daley, Director Pharmaceuticals, Novasep Mark Wright, Site Head, Grangemouth, Piramal Healthcare Nicolas Grandchamp, R&D Leader, GEG Tech Raquel Fortunato, Chief Executive Officer, GenIbet Biopharmaceuticals Sebastian Schuck, Head of Business Development, Wacker Biotech Stephen Taylor, Senior Vice President Commercial, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Tatjana Buchholz, Marketing Manager, PlasmidFactory and Marco Schmeer, Project Manager, Plasmid Factory Tim Oldham, Chief Executive Officer, Cell Therapies

APPENDIX 1: LIST OF NON-INDUSTRY PLAYERS

APPENDIX 2: TABULATED DATA

APPENDIX 3: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

