Continuous Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of over 15%, till 2030

Over 60 companies across the globe claim to manufacture drug products / drug substances using the continuous manufacturing technique, either for in-house requirements or for contract service engagements, claims Roots Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impaired the overall pharmaceutical supply chain, mostly owing to the absence of workers at manufacturing sites and restrictions imposed on distribution networks. In this context, continuous manufacturing offers a viable solution given the fact that continuous processes are largely automated. In fact, the FDA (and other regulatory bodies) have also expressed interest in advocating a shift to the use of advanced manufacturing technologies, such as continuous manufacturing.
The USD 1.9 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Continuous Manufacturing Market has been analyzed across the following segments:
Purpose of Manufacturing
- In-House
- Contract service
Scale of Operation
- Commercial
- Preclinical / Clinical
Type of Continuous Manufacturing Related Service
- API Manufacturing
- End Product manufacturing
Type of Drug Molecule
- Biologic
- Small Molecule
Type of dosage form
- Solid
- Liquid
Key Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
Read Detailed Analysis: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/continuous-manufacturing/308.html
The Continuous Manufacturing Market (Small Molecules and Biologics), 2020 – 2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
- AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
- Almac
- Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
- Cambrex
- CordonPharma
- Hovione
- Kaneka
- Lonza
- Patheon
- SK biotek
