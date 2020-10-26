Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors And Stimulators Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of ~15%, till 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market, 2020-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

More than 150 industry players across the world are presently engaged in evaluating the potential of nearly 300 next generation immune checkpoint modulators for the treatment of multiple disease indications

The pipeline features a variety of marketed / clinical stage therapies, targeting a number of different types of immune checkpoints and being investigated for administration via different routes

In the last few years, over 600 clinical studies of various types of immune checkpoint modulation-based therapies, involving nearly 90,000 patients across different centers / hospitals, have been initiated worldwide

In the pursuit of obtaining an edge within this emerging and highly competitive market landscape, developers are actively exploring the therapeutic potential of novel immune checkpoints, beyond PD-L1, PD-1 and CTLA-4

Over time, big pharma players have initiated product development programs focused on immune checkpoint modulation for treating various oncological indications, investing significant capital, time and effort

Several organizations have extended financial support to aid research efforts in this domain; the current focus is on investigation of novel immune checkpoint pathways / targets

The growing interest in this field is also reflected by the 120+ partnerships have been signed in the last two years, involving both international and indigenous stakeholders

The future market, based on the revenue generation potential of marketed and late stage therapies, is anticipated to be distributed across different disease areas, mechanisms and key geographical regions

In the long term, the opportunity is likely to be segmented across diverse therapeutic modalities, immune checkpoint targets and routes of administration

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Chapter Overview

Introduction to Cancer Immunotherapy

Fundamentals of Cancer Immunotherapy

Immune Checkpoint Modulators

First Generation Immune Checkpoint Modulators

Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Modulators Types of Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Modulators

Challenges-related to Immune Checkpoint Modulation-based Therapy

Future Perspectives CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE: CLINICAL AND PRECLINICAL MOLECULES Chapter Overview

4.2. Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators: Marketed and Development Pipeline

Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators: Pipeline Analysis

4.3.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.3.2. Analysis by Target Immune Checkpoint

4.3.3. Analysis by Mechanism of Action

4.3.4. Analysis by Therapeutic Modality

4.3.5. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.3.6. Analysis by Target Disease Indication

4.3.7. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

4.3.8. Analysis by Type of Therapy

4.3.9. Funnel Representation: Analysis by Phase of Development, Mechanism of Action and Type of Therapy

Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators: List of Drug Developers

4.4.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.4.2. Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location

4.4.3. Leading Developer Companies: Analysis by Number of Pipeline Therapies

4.4.4. World Map Representation: Analysis by Geography

MARKET LANDSCAPE: THERAPIES TARGETING CD47 Chapter Overview

5.2. Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: Development Pipeline of CD47 Targeting Therapies

Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: Pipeline Analysis of CD47 Targeting Therapies

5.3.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

5.3.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Modality

5.3.3. Analysis by Route of Administration

5.3.4. Analysis by Target Disease Indication

5.3.5. Analysis by Type of Therapy

5.4. Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: List of Companies Developing CD47 Targeting Therapies

5.4.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.4.2. Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location

5.4.3. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Therapies

5.4.4. World Map Representation: Analysis by Geography

MARKET LANDSCAPE: THERAPIES TARGETING 4-1BB Chapter Overview

6.2. Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Stimulators: Development Pipeline of 4-1BB Targeting Therapies

6.3. Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Stimulators: Pipeline Analysis of 4-1BB Targeting Therapies

6.3.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

6.3.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Modality

6.3.3. Analysis by Route of Administration

6.3.4. Analysis by Target Disease Indication

6.3.5. Analysis by Type of Therapy

6.4. Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Stimulators: List of Companies Developing 4-1BB Targeting Therapies

6.4.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

6.4.2. Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location

6.4.3. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Therapies

6.4.4. World Map Representation: Analysis by Geography

CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Scope and Methodology

Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators: Clinical Trial Analysis Analysis by Trial Registration Year Analysis by Trial Phase Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Number of Patients Enrolled Analysis by Study Design Analysis by Sponsor / Collaborator Leading Industry Sponsors: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials Word Cloud: Key Focus Areas Analysis by Target Immune Checkpoint Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area Popular Interventions: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials Geographical Analysis by Number of Registered Trials Geographical Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status Geographical Analysis by Number of Patients Enrolled



COMPANY PROFILES: NEXT GENERATION INHIBITORS AND STIMULATORS Chapter Overview

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Overview Financial Information Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Therapeutics Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Eli Lilly Company Overview Financial Information Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Therapeutics Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

GlaxoSmithKline Company Overview Financial Information Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Therapeutics Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Novartis

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Financial Information

8.4.3. Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Therapeutics Portfolio

8.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

XOMA

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Financial Information

8.5.3. Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Therapeutics Portfolio

8.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

ACADEMIC GRANTS ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Scope and Methodology

9.3. Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators: Analysis of Grants Awarded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Grant Award

9.3.2. Analysis by Amount Awarded

9.3.3. Analysis by Administering Institute Center

9.3.4. Analysis by Funding Institute Center

9.3.5. Analysis by Support Period

9.3.6. Analysis by Funding Institute Center and Support Period

9.3.7. Analysis by Type of Grant Application

9.3.8. Analysis by Purpose of Grant Award

9.3.9. Analysis by Grant Mechanism

9.3.10. Word Cloud: Emerging Focus Areas

9.3.11. Popular Target Immune Checkpoints: Analysis by Number of Grants

9.3.12. Analysis of Grant Amount Awarded by Target Immune Checkpoints

9.3.13. Analysis by Study Section Involved

9.3.14. Analysis by Types of Recipient Organizations

9.3.15. Popular Recipient Organizations: Analysis by Number of Grants

9.3.16. Prominent Program Officers: Analysis by Number of Grants

9.3.17. Regional Analysis of Recipient Organizations

Grant Attractiveness Analysis

PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS Chapter Overview Partnership Models



10.3. Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

10.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

10.3.3. Analysis by Target Immune Checkpoint

10.3.4. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Target Immune Checkpoint

10.3.5. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Target Immune Checkpoint

10.3.6. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Target Disease Indication

10.3.7. Analysis by Year and Type of Partner

10.3.8. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

10.3.9. Regional Analysis

10.3.10. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

TARGET COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Scope and Methodology



11.3. Competitiveness Analysis: Key Targets for Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators

11.3.1. Four-Dimensional Bubble Analysis

11.3.2. Five-Dimensional Spider Web Analysis

BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES Chapter Overview Big Pharma Initiatives Focused on Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Analysis by Number of Initiatives Analysis by Product Development Strategy Analysis by Target Immune Checkpoint Modulators Grid Representation: Analysis by Product Development Strategy and Target Immune Checkpoint Analysis by Therapeutic Area MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market, 2020-2030



13.4. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market: Individual Product Sales Forecasts

13.4.1. DARZALEX® (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

13.4.2. GSK3359609 (GlaxoSmithKline)

13.4.3. RRx-001 (EpicentRx)

13.4.4. SAR650984 (Sanofi)

13.4.5. MGA271 (MacroGenics)

13.4.6. Omburtamab (Y-mAbs Therapeutics)

13.4.7. AMG557 (Amgen)

13.4.8. APX005M (Apogenix)

13.4.9. BI 655064 (Boehringer Ingelheim)

13.4.10. Dapirolizumab Pegol (UCB Pharma)

13.5. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market: Distribution by Region

13.5.1. Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market in North America, 2020- 2030

13.5.2. Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market in Europe, 2020-2030

13.5.3. Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market in Asia-Pacific, 2020- 2030

13.5.4. Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market in Rest of the World, 2020-2030

13.6. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market: Distribution by Target Disease Indication

13.6.1. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for Colorectal Cancer, 2020-2030

13.6.2. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for Head and Neck Cancer, 2020-2030

13.6.3. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for Hematological Malignancies, 2020-2030

13.6.4. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for Lung Cancer, 2020-2030

13.6.5. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for Melanoma, 2020-2030

13.6.6. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for Neuroblastoma, 2020-2030

13.6.7. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for Non- Oncological Indications, 2020-2030

13.7. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market: Distribution by Target Immune Checkpoint

13.7.1. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for B7-H3 Targeting Therapies, 2020-2030

13.7.2. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for CD38 Targeting Therapies, 2020-2030

13.7.3. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for CD40 Targeting Therapies, 2020-2030

13.7.4. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for CD47 Targeting Therapies, 2020-2030

13.7.5. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for ICOS Targeting Therapies, 2020-2030

13.8. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market: Distribution by Mechanism of Action

13.8.1. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for Inhibitory Therapies, 2020-2030

13.8.2. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for Stimulatory Therapies, 2020-2030

13.9. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market: Distribution by Type of Therapeutic Modality

13.9.1. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for Antibody Fragments, 2020-2030

13.9.2. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for Monoclonal Antibodies, 2020-2030

13.9.3. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for Small Molecule Drugs, 2020-2030

13.10. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market: Distribution by Type of Therapy

13.10.1. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for Monotherapy, 2020-2030

13.10.2. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for Combination Therapy, 2020-2030

13.10.3. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for Both, 2020- 2030

13.11. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market: Distribution by Route of Administration

13.11.1. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for Intracerebroventricular Therapies, 2020-2030

13.11.2. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for Intravenous Therapies, 2020-2030

13.11.3. Global Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market for Subcutaneous Therapies, 2020-2030

CONCLUDING REMARKS

EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information, please click on the following link:

