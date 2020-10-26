Presently, over 160 innovative, software enabled systems are being used to efficiently manage and streamline various aspects of the complex supply chain of cell and advanced therapies

The cell and advanced therapies supply chain is complex, with several legacy challenges, such as those related to patient scheduling, resource planning, inventory management, and deliverable tracking. A number of innovative, software-enabled systems are available / under development to mitigate the aforementioned concerns and simplify the management of biopharmaceutical supply chains.
The USD 1.5 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the cell and advanced therapy supply chain management software solutions market has been analysed across the following segments:
Application area
- Sample collection and processing
- Manufacturing
- Logistics
- Patient identification and treatment follow-up
Type of software solution
- Cell orchestration platform
- Enterprise manufacturing system
- Inventory management system
- Laboratory information management system
- Logistics management system
- Patient management system
- Quality management system
Mode of Deployment
- Cloud-based solution
- On-premises solution
Scale of Operation
- Clinical
- Commercial
End user
- Biobank
- Cell therapy lab / commercial organization
- Hospital / medical center
- Research institute
Key geographical regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the world
The Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Market: Focus on Technological Solutions (Cell Orchestration Platforms, Enterprise Manufacturing Systems, Inventory Management Systems, Laboratory Information Management Systems, Logistics Management Systems, Patient Management Systems, Quality Management Systems, Tracking & Tracing Systems, and Other Software), 2019-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
key players
- Be The Match BioTherapies®
- Brooks Life Sciences
- Clarkston Consulting
- Cryoport
- Haemonetics
- Hypertrust Patient Data Care
- Lykan Bioscience
- MAK-SYSTEM
- MasterControl
- SAP
- SAVSU Technologies
- sedApta Group
- Stafa Cellular Therapy
- Title21 Health Solutions
- TraceLink
- TrakCel
- Vineti
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Current Market Landscape
- Company Competitiveness Analysis
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management: Company Profiles
- Supply Chain Orchestration Platform: Emerging Trends and Key Players
- Funding and Investment Analysis
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Supply Chain Utilization Use Cases
- Stakeholder Needs Analysis
- Cost Savings Analysis
- Market Forecast
- Executive Insights
- Concluding Remarks
- Appendix 1: List of Additional Supply Chain Management Software Solutions
- Appendix 2: Tabulated Data
- Appendix 3: List of Companies and Organizations
To purchase a copy, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/cell-therapies-supply-chain/260.html
About Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector.
Contact Information
Roots Analysis Private Limited
Gaurav Chaudhary
+1 (415) 800 3415