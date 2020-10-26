Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of ~20%, till 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Liquid Biopsy and Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030: Focus on Circulating Tumor Markers such as CTCs, ctDNA, cfDNA, Exosomes and Other Biomarkers, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.
Key Market Insights
- Presently, nearly 300 non-invasive diagnostic tests, designed for the detection of various types of cancers, are either already available in the market or under development across the world
- Several modern diagnostic tests claim to be capable of offering results in relatively short time periods, thereby, facilitating early diagnosis that is particularly beneficial in the treatment of different types of cancers
- Over time, big pharma players have initiated product development programs, having invested significant capital, time and effort, on non-invasive diagnostic solutions for use across different oncological indications
- Investors, having realized the untapped opportunity within this emerging segment of the cancer diagnostics market, have invested over USD 3 billion across 120 instances in the period between 2015 and 2019
- The growing interest in this field is also reflected in the partnership activity; deals inked in the recent past are focused on a diverse range of tumor markers, involving both international and indigenous stakeholders
- The projected future opportunity is anticipated to be driven by increasing patient population and distributed across various disease indications and application areas across key geographies
- These tests are capable of detecting diverse tumor markers that cater to the needs of different stakeholders; in fact, opinions of industry experts confirm the vast potential of liquid biopsies in disease diagnosis / monitoring
Table of Contents
- PREFACE
- Scope of the Report
- Research Methodology
- Chapter Outlines
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- INTRODUCTION
- Chapter Overview
- Cancer Statistics and Burden of the Disease
- Importance of Early Cancer Detection
- Cancer Screening and Diagnosis
- Conventional Invasive Cancer Diagnostic Tests
- Biopsy
- Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy
- Core Needle Biopsy
- Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy
- Image-Guided Biopsy
- Sentinel Node Biopsy
- Surgical Biopsy
- Endoscopic Biopsy
- Bone Marrow Biopsy
- Endoscopy
- Biopsy
- Need for Non-Invasive Approaches
- Liquid Biopsy: Diagnosing Circulating Biomarkers
- Circulating Tumor Cells
- Circulating Tumor DNA
- Exosomes
- Costs and Benefits Associated with Liquid Biopsy and Non-Invasive Tests
- Emerging Trends in Intellectual Property Related to Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics
- Challenges Associated with Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics
- Future Perspectives
- NON-INVASIVE CANCER SCREENING AND DIAGNOSIS
- Chapter Overview
- Diagnostic Imaging
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Mammography
- Bone Scan
- Computerized Tomography (CT) Scan
- Integrated Positron Emission Tomography (PET)-CT Scan
- Ultrasound
- X-ray Radiography (Barium Enema)
- Screening Assays
- Circulating Tumor Marker Test
- Digital Rectal Exam (DRE)
- Fecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT)
- Multigated Acquisition (MUGA) Scan
- Papanicolaou Test and Human Papilloma Virus Test
- Advanced Non-Invasive Approaches
- Cytogenetic / Gene Expression Studies
- Molecular Signature-based Non-Invasive Methods
- Saliva-based Oral Cancer Diagnostics
- Vital Staining
- Optical Biopsy
- Other Diagnostic Techniques
- MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Chapter Overview
- Liquid Biopsy Products: List of Developers
- Analysis by Year of Establishment
- Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location
- Leading Players
- Analysis by Geography
- Liquid Biopsy Products: List of Available / Under Development Products
- Analysis by Status of Development
- Analysis by Type of Product
- Analysis by Application Area
- Analysis by Target Cancer Indication
- Analysis by Type of Tumor Marker
- Analysis by End User
- Analysis by Turnaround Time
- Liquid Biopsy Products: List of Other Products, Kits and Consumables
- Liquid Biopsy Products: List of Contract Service Providers
- COMPANY PROFILES
- Chapter Overview
- Amoy Diagnostics
- Company Overview
- Financial Information
- Liquid Biopsy Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- DiaCarta
- Company Overview
- Liquid Biopsy Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- HaploX
- Company Overview
- Liquid Biopsy Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- NeoGenomics
- Company Overview
- Financial Information
- Liquid Biopsy Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- QIAGEN
- Company Overview
- Financial Information
- Liquid Biopsy Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Swift Biosciences
- Company Overview
- Liquid Biopsy Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Sysmex Inostics
- Company Overview
- Liquid Biopsy Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Company Overview
- Financial Information
- Liquid Biopsy Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
- Chapter Overview
- Partnership Models
- List of Partnerships and Collaborations
- Analysis by Year of Partnership
- Analysis by Type of Partnership
- Analysis by Type of Tumor Marker
- Analysis by Target Cancer Indication
- Analysis by Type of Partner
- Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
- Regional Analysis
- Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements
- FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
- Chapter Overview
- Types of Funding
- List of Funding and Investment Instances
- Analysis by Number of Funding Instances
- Analysis by Amount Invested
- Analysis by Type of Funding
- Analysis by Target Cancer Indication
- Analysis by Type of Tumor Marker
- Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount Invested
- Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances
- Regional Analysis by Amount Invested
- Concluding Remarks
- LIQUID BIOPSY: INITIATIVES OF BIG PHARMA PLAYERS
- Chapter Overview
- Top Pharmaceutical Companies
- Analysis by Status of Development
- Analysis by Type of Tumor Marker
- Analysis by Application Area
- Analysis by Target Cancer Indication
- KEY ACQUISITION TARGETS
- Chapter Overview
- Scope and Methodology
- Scoring Criteria and Key Assumptions
- Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets in North America
- Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets in Europe
- Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets in Asia-Pacific / Rest of the World
- Concluding Remarks
- OTHER NON-INVASIVE CANCER DIAGNOSTICS
- Chapter Overview
- Non-Blood-based Biomarker Detection Tests
- FOBT and Fecal Immunochemical Tests (FIT)
- Pigmented Lesion Assays
- Stool DNA (sDNA)-based Tests
- Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Detection Tests
- Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics: Market Landscape
- MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
- Chapter Overview
- Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology
- Global Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Distribution by Application Area, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Early Diagnosis, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Patient Monitoring, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Recurrence Monitoring, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Distribution by Target Cancer Indication, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Breast Cancer, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Lung Cancer, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Colorectal Cancer, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Prostate Cancer, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Bladder Cancer, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Melanoma, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Gastric Cancer, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Pancreatic Cancer, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Ovarian Cancer, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Distribution by Type of Tumor Marker, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for ctDNA, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for cfDNA, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for CTCs, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Exosomes, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Other Tumor Markers, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Distribution by Type of Analyte, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Blood, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Other Body Fluids, 2019-2030 (USD Billion)
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Distribution by End User, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Hospitals, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Research Institutes, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Other End Users, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Distribution by Geography, 2019-2030
- Liquid Biopsy Market in the US, 2019-2030
- Liquid Biopsy Market in the UK, 2019-2030
- Liquid Biopsy Market in Germany, 2019-2030
- Liquid Biopsy Market in France, 2019-2030
- Liquid Biopsy Market in Italy, 2019-2030
- Liquid Biopsy Market in Spain, 2019-2030
- Liquid Biopsy Market in Japan, 2019-2030
- Liquid Biopsy Market in China, 2019-2030
- Liquid Biopsy Market in India, 2019-2030
- Liquid Biopsy Market in Australia, 2019-2030
- Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast, 2019-2030
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Distribution by Application Area, 2019-2030
- SURVEY INSIGHTS
- Chapter Overview
- Company Specifics of Respondents
- Designation of Respondents
- Type of Product Portfolio
- Types of Products / Services Offered
- Application Area
- Status of Development of the Products
- Likely Market Size
- CONCLUSION
- Timely Disease Detection and Subsequent Monitoring are Critical Elements of Patient Care
- in the Field of Oncology
- Introduction of Sophisticated Molecular Diagnostics has Facilitated Better Cancer
- Management
- Liquid Biopsy has Emerged as a Reliable Alternative to the Invasive Methods of Diagnosis
- The Versatile and Patient Friendly Nature of these Diagnostic Tools Cater to a Wide Range
- of Applications
- The Interest is Gradually Rising with Participation of Several Start-ups Across Different
- Geographies
- In Addition to Liquid Biopsy, Development of Other Non-Invasive Tests will Further
- Strengthen the Ongoing Innovation
- Rising Venture Capital Support is Indicative of a Lucrative Future Potential
- Primarily Led by Liquid Biopsy, the Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market has Emerged
- as a Multi-Billion Dollar Market
- EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
- Chapter Overview
- Interview Transcript: Shibichakravarthy Kannan, Founder & Chief Executive Officer,
- Theranosis Life Sciences
- Interview Transcript: Anton Iliuk, President and Chief Technology Officer, Tymora Analytical
- Operations
- Interview Transcript: Peter French, Strategic Technology Advisor, Sienna Cancer
- Diagnostics
- Interview Transcript: Joachim Fluhrer, Founder and Medical Director, Genostics
- Interview Transcript: Brad Walsh, Chief Executive Officer, Minomic International
- Interview Transcript: Catalina Vasquez, Chief Operating Officer, Nanostics
- Interview Transcript: Burkhard Jansen, Chief Medical Officer, DermTech
- Interview Transcript: Frank Szczepanski, President and CEO, IVDiagnostics
- Interview Transcript: Riccardo Razzini, Sales and Marketing Manager, LCM Genect
- Interview Transcript: Nathalie Bernard, Marketing Director, OncoDNA
- Interview Transcript: Abizar Lakdawalla, Founder, Proxeom
- Interview Transcript: Mark Li, CEO, Resolution Bioscience
- Interview Transcript: Christer Ericsson, Chief Scientific Officer, iCellate Medical
- Interview Transcript: Philippe Nore, CEO and Co-founder, MiNDERA
- Interview Transcript: Jake Micallef, Chief Scientific Officer, VolitionRx
- APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
- APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
- Timely Disease Detection and Subsequent Monitoring are Critical Elements of Patient Care
- Global Liquid Biopsy Market, 2019-2030
