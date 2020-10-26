Contraceptive Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Male & Female Contraceptive Devices, Technology (Hormonal & Barrier Contraceptives), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channels, Public Channel & NGO & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Contraceptive Devices Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Contraceptive Devices Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Contraceptive Devices Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Contraceptive Devices Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Contraceptive Devices market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Contraceptive Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Contraceptive Devices Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Contraceptive Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Contraceptive Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Allergan

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Veru Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Medisafe Distribution Inc.

Other players

Report Coverage

Ensuring access to contraceptive devices for women is important for the health of women, to prevent early child bearing. However, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 214 Mn women of reproductive age in developing countries who want to avoid pregnancy are not using a modern contraceptive method. Use of contraceptive devices can reduce the risk associated with womens heath due to early childbearing, unsafe abortion, and aid in preventing sexually transmitted diseases. The improving literacy rates especially among women have encouraged rapid adoption of contraceptive devices among women.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the contraceptive devices industry and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by product type, technology, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the global contraceptive devices market is categorized into male contraceptive devices and female contraceptive devices (female condoms, diaphragms & sponges, vaginal rings, intrauterine devices, sub-dermal implants, and others).

In terms of technology, the global contraceptive devices market is classified into hormonal contraceptives and barrier contraceptives. Various distribution channels for contraceptive devices include hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, clinics, online channel, public channel & NGOs, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are fertility statistics for key countries, new product launch, key technological advancements, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario for key countries, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Male Contraceptive Devices

Female Contraceptive Devices

. Female Condoms, Diaphragms & Sponges

. Vaginal Rings

. Intrauterine Devices

. Sub-dermal Implants

Others

By Technology

Hormonal Contraceptives

Barrier Contraceptives

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Clinics

Online Channels

Public Channel & NGO

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In August 2018, Population Council received FDA approval for Annovera, a type of reusable vaginal ring for the prevention of unwanted pregnancy.

In August 2018, The FDA granted marketing approval to NATURAL CYCLES medical application that can calculate the days a woman is likely to be fertile based on the recorded body temperature and menstrual cycle information of a woman.

In September 2016, Bayer received FDA approval for Kyleena, an intrauterine system for the intentional prevention of pregnancy for up to five years, proving a new birth control option for the women.



