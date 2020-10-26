Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electrophysiology Devices Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Electrophysiology Devices Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Electrophysiology Devices Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Electrophysiology Devices Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Electrophysiology Devices market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Electrophysiology Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., hold Substantial Market Share in the Electrophysiology Devices Market

Top market players focus on strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product developments and launches to strengthen their market position globally and increase their market share. For instance, in January 2019, 2019, Medtronic acquired EPIX Therapeutics a medical device company designs and manufactures new temperature-controlled, catheter-based, cardiac ablation system for treatment of cardiac arrhythmias including atrial fibrillation (AF). This acquisition will expand Medtronics cardiac ablation portfolio and strengthen companys brand name.

Abbott is among the key market players in the healthcare industry and major player in electrophysiology devices. In January 2017, Abbott acquired St. Jude Medical, Inc.one of the prominent player in the medical devices with a strong product portfolio in atrial fibrillation, heart failure, structural heart and chronic pain complement. The acquisition will expand companys product portfolio and help to establish a strong market. Having a strong product portfolio and supply chain makes the company dominant in the electrophysiology devices market. Abbott along Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and holds larger market share by providing a wide range of electrophysiology devices for treatment and diagnosis.

Abbott

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Stereotaxis, Inc.

AtriCure, Inc.

AngioDynamics

Biotronik, Inc.

Rising prevalence of cardiac diseases along with introduction of novel technologically advanced electrophysiology devices and emphasis of companies to cater unmet needs are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the electrophysiology devices market during the forecast period.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global electrophysiology devices market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments in the global electrophysiology devices market, such as mergers & acquisitions, pricing analysis by key market players, prevalence of key disease indications by regions.

By Type

Ablation Catheters

Diagnostic Catheters

Mapping System

Accessories

Others

By Application

Atrial Fibrillation

Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT)

Ventricular Tachycardia

Others

By End User

Hospitals & ASCs

Specialty Clinics & Diagnostic Centers

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

June 2019: Abbott launched HD grid mapping catheter sensor enabled in India. The new electrophysiology (EP) mapping catheter design permits physicians to see things differently during transcatheter EP cardiac ablation procedures. The product received FDA approval in May 2018.

September 2019: Johnson & Johnson company Biosense Webster launched CARTONET worlds first secure, cloud-based network for electro- physiologists to review, analyze and share atrial fibrillation case data to improve procedural efficiency

