Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Plasma Fractionation Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Plasma Fractionation Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Plasma Fractionation Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Albumin, Immunoglobulin (Intravenous Immunoglobulin and Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin), Coagulation Factors, Protease Inhibitors and Others), By Application (Immunology & Neurology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics,), and Geography Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Plasma Fractionation Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

Inquire before buying

This report focuses on the Plasma Fractionation market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Plasma Fractionation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Plasma Fractionation Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Plasma Fractionation Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Plasma Fractionation Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

CSL and Grifols to Hold the Maximum Share in the Market

CSL is one of the leading player in the worldwide plasma fractionation industry. CSL is estimated to retain its strategic position in the forecast period owing to higher spending on research and development and increasing focus on manufacturing of biologics. CSL, together with Grifols currently holds more than 45% share in the global market. Other players operating in the market are Kedrion S.p.A., Octapharma, Baxter, Biotest AG, Shire, LFB, and others.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

CSL

Baxter

Kedrion S.p.A.

Octapharma

Grifols, S.A.

Biotest AG

Shire

LFB

Other prominent players

REPORT COVERAGE

Increasing prevalence of viral outbreaks and congenital disorders is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall market by 2026. Additionally, increasing FDA approvals for biologics are creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of this market. The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the plasma fractionation industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the prevalence of major animal diseases by countries, livestock and companion animal ownership patterns, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in crucial countries, number of plasma collection centers, capacity utilization rate for key players (2018), regional distribution of this process throughput (2018), volume of the market in 2018 distribution of the market (in volume) by region (2018), and prevalence of chronic diseases (key indications) for selective countries (2018).

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product Type

Albumin

Immunoglobulin

Intravenous Immunoglobulin

Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin

Coagulation Factors

Factor IX

Factor VIII

Prothrombin Complex Concentrates

Fibrinogen concentrates

Others

Protease Inhibitors

Others

By Application

Immunology & Neurology

Hematology

Critical Care

Pulmonology

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Clinical Research Laboratories

Others (Academic Institutes, etc.)

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

March 2020: One of the well-known hospitals in the Houston, U.S has become the first healthcare institution in the country to use plasma therapy as a treatment option for combating against COVID-19. A COVID-19 survivor donated the blood plasma for the therapy known as convalescent serum therapy.

September 2019: Biopharma, a pharmaceutical producer in Ukraine, having specialty in plasma-based, recombinant, and other drugs, opened innovative fractionator in Bila Tserkva.

October 2018: Shire announced the commencement of new plasma fractionation facility in Georgia with aim to boost and expand rare disease drugs portfolio of the company.

June 2017: CSL acquired one of the significant Chinese plasma fractionator, Wuhan Zhong Yuan Rui De Biological Products, with aim to strengthen the presence of the company in China as well as Asia Pacific market.



Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Plasma Fractionation Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Albumin, Immunoglobulin (Intravenous Immunoglobulin and Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin), Coagulation Factors, Protease Inhibitors and Others), By Application (Immunology & Neurology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics,), and Geography Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580