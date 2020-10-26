X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Amorphous, Silicon, Amorphous Selenium, Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor), Imaging type (Static, Dynamic), Type (Retrofit, New), Application (General Radiography, Dentistry, Oncology, Orthopedic) Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Varex Imaging Corporation

Agfa- Gravaert Group

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Trixell

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd.

Detection Technology Plc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

Other players

Report Coverage

High investment by market players for the development of the advanced flat panel detectors, declining prices of the flat panel detectors due to the introduction of the retrofit flat panel are expected to drive the growth of the global X-ray flat panel detectors market.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the X-ray flat panel detectors industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The Global market is segmented by product, imaging type, type, application, and end user. On the basis of product, the global market is segmented into amorphous silicon, amorphous selenium, and the complementary metal oxide semiconductor.

On the basis of imaging, the global market is categorized into static and dynamic. By type, the market is segmented into retrofit and new. On the basis of application, market is segmented into general radiography, dentistry, oncology, orthopedic and others. Based on the end user, the Industry is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Geographically, the X-ray flat panel detectors market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the adoption of the retrofit type flat panel detectors, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, pricing analysis, technological advancements, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Product

Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)

Amorphous Selenium (a-Se)

Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

By Imaging Type

Static

Dynamic

By Type

Retrofit

New

By Application

General Radiography

Dentistry

Oncology

Orthopedic

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In March 2019, Varex Imaging Corporation announced an agreement to acquire at least 90% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Direct Conversion AB (publ). The acquisition will expand companys product portfolio to include new linear array digital detectors along with a revenue stream from these products for certain medical, dental, and industrial applications.

In February 2019, Varex Imaging Corporation showcased its latest X-ray tubes, digital flat panel detectors (FPDs), connect and control devices and software solutions at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) in Vienna, Austria

from February 27 -March 3, 2019.

In October 2018, Teledyne declared the expansion of its X-ray manufacturing capacity, due to the increased demand for the companys proprietary complementary metaloxidesemiconductor or CMOS-based digital X-ray detectors.



Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Amorphous, Silicon, Amorphous Selenium, Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor), Imaging type (Static, Dynamic), Type (Retrofit, New), Application (General Radiography, Dentistry, Oncology, Orthopedic) Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

