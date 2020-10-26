Spectacles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spectacles Frames and Spectacle Lenses), By Modality (Prescription and Over-the-counter) By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Ophthalmic Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Spectacles Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Spectacles Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Spectacles Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Spectacles Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Spectacles market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Spectacles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Spectacles Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Spectacles Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Spectacles Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

The Spectacles Market is Highly Fragmented Industry with Regional and Global Players Operating

The global spectacles market is an extremely fragmented industry with various international and local players controlling the market. The major players are segmented into frames and spectacle lenses market. EssilorLuxottica holds the highest share in the spectacles frames segment. This is attributed to the recent merger of the vision care industry giants to capture the customer base. As of 2017, Luxottica was one of the major manufacturers of premium frames around the globe. The competitive price offerings by prominent companies is one of the key industry trends observed in the market. The companies use advanced technologies such as 3D printing to develop premium spectacles lenses that are equipped with enhanced quality to capture spectacles market share. Strategic partnerships and collaborations are one of the few strategies adopted by the key players to improve product offerings.

List Of Key Companies Covered

EssilorLuxottica

Carl Zeiss

Fielmann AG

Safilo Group S.p.A.

HOYA Corporation

Zenni Optical, Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Vision

Ciba Vision

Warby Parker

Other prominent players

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the spectacles market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report is taken from several primary and secondary sources.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market. It further provides detailed analysis of the market dynamics and also presents the competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the key industry developments – mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships introduction of new products / approvals (by major players), epidemiology of major ocular disorders – for key countries, key trends in the spectacles market, snapshot: U.S. reading glasses market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product Type

Spectacle Frames

Spectacle Lenses

By Modality

Prescription

Over-the-counter

By Distribution Channel

Retail Store

Online Store

Ophthalmic Clinic

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

July 2019: EssilorLuxottica announced that the company is planning to buy 76.72% stakes in GrandVision, a Dutch optical retailer for an estimated USD 8.8 billion.

November 2019: Snap Inc. launched Snap Spectacles, a smart spectacle that is equipped with two cameras that record and shoot videos.

November 2019: The Charmant Group, one of the players in the spectacles market, announced the launch of new styles of spectacles.

October 2019: Titan Eyeplus, one of the leading eyewear brands in India, introduced the first smart eyewear in the market.



