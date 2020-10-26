Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Wearable Medical Devices Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Wearable Medical Devices Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Wearable Medical Devices Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Wearable Medical Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring, Therapeutic), By Application (Remote Patient Monitoring and Home Healthcare, Sports and Fitness), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hypermarkets), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Wearable Medical Devices Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

Inquire before buying

This report focuses on the Wearable Medical Devices market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Wearable Medical Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Fitbit, Inc.

Apple Inc.

BD

Ypsomed AG

Sonova

Hologic Inc.

AiQ Smart Clothing

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

SAMSUNG

Other players

Report Coverage

Wearable devices are often utilized to track real-time vital signs of patients. The data generated by wearable devices add value to the early disease diagnosis, treatment outcomes, remote patient monitoring, and other types of healthcare aspects. The popularity of wearable medical devices is continuously increasing in life sciences due to its extensive applications, promising solutions, and methodologies for disease diagnosis on a molecular level.

The report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights on wearable medical devices industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented into product, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of the product, the wearable medical devices market is categorized into diagnostic & patient monitoring and therapeutic wearable devices.

Diagnostic & patient monitoring wearable medical devices are further segmented as activity monitors/trackers, smartwatches, smart clothing, and others. Based on the therapeutic category, the market is segmented as wearable defibrillators, drug delivery devices, pain management devices, hearing aids, and others.

Based on applications, the market is segmented as remote patient monitoring, sports & fitness, and home healthcare. On the basis of distribution channel, the global market is segmented as retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hypermarkets. Geographically, the market is segmented into major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. These regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the wearable medical devices market report includes market dynamics and a competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are Porters five forces analysis, recent advancements in wearable medical devices, key mergers & acquisitions, and others.

SEGMENTATION

By Product

Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Wearable Medical Devices

Activity Monitors/ Trackers

Smartwatches

Smart-clothing

Others (Biosensors, blood pressure monitors, glucose monitoring systems)

Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices

Wearable Defibrillators

Drug Delivery Devices (Injectors, Patches)

Pain Management Devices (TENS, EMS)

Hearing Aids

Others

By Application

Remote Patient Monitoring and Home Healthcare

Sports and Fitness

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Hypermarkets

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

Key Industry Developments

In May 2019, Nemaura got CE approval for its SugarBEAT, a wearable continuous glucose monitoring device.

In July 2018, CeQur, a Swiss-based medical technology company acquired Johnson & Johnsons Calibra Insulin delivery patch. The company took a strategic decisions to add an advanced insulin delivery device in its product portfolio.

In January 2018, LOreal S.A launched an advanced UV ray tracking device to measure the UV exposure of the wearer. The company made a strategic moves to enter into the wearable devices segment.



Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Wearable Medical Devices Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Wearable Medical Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring, Therapeutic), By Application (Remote Patient Monitoring and Home Healthcare, Sports and Fitness), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hypermarkets), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580