Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Basic PDU, Metered PDU, Switched PDU, Intelligent PDU & Others), By Power Phase (Single Phase & Triple Phase), By Application (Datacenters, Laboratories, Commercial Application & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

This report focuses on the Power Distribution Unit market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Power Distribution Unit market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Power Distribution Unit Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Power Distribution Unit Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Power Distribution Unit Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

KEY PLAYERS

“”Among the key power distribution unit market players Schneider Electric, Eaton, Tripp Lite, and Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc. are expected to dominate the global power distribution unit (PDU) market””

Schneider Electric actively provides IT rack power distribution unit such as metered, switched, basic, and intelligent power distribution units, and is expected to invest š¬10 billion in research and development. Eaton Corporation invested approximately US$ 145 million in research and development and launched a new data center integrated with intelligent PDU in Dublin, Ireland. Tripp Lite manufactures power protection and connectivity solutions such as UPS, switches, cables, racks and PDUs, wherein it recently invested for R&D activities in Israel, also known as Minicom by Tripp Lite. Leviton provides fast deployable power distribution units to the data centers with high-speed bandwidth for driving IT sectors architecture. These are the prominent players providing high-density PDUs and hold the major shares of the global power distribution unit market.

LIST OF THE KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation PLC

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Vertiv Group Corp.

APC by Schneider Electric

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Siemens AG

Raritan Inc.

Server Technology Inc.

Tripp Lite

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

REPORT COVERAGE

This report provides quantitative and qualitative data on the energy and commercial industry, where the power distribution unit plays a major role in the market, along with detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all segments in the market. The market is segmented by type, power phase and application on global as well as regional level. Base on type, the global power distribution unit market is categorized into basic, metered, switched and intelligent power distribution unit. Based on the power phase, the market is segmented into a single power phase PDU and triple power phase PDU. Based on the application, the market constitutes data centers, laboratories, and commercial applications. By region, the market is segmented into five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. These regions are further segmented into countries.

This report provides a deep analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the importance of colocation data centers efficiency, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, Porters Five Forces analysis, consolidated SWOT analysis of key players and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Basic PDU

Metered PDU

Switched PDU

Intelligent PDU

Others

By Power Phase

Single Phase

Triple Phase

By Application

Datacenters

Laboratories

Commercial Application

Others

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

January 2019: Raritan subsidiary of Legrand North America introduced new monitoring sensors for data center operators to monitor cabinets temperature, airflow, air pressure, humidity, detection of water leaks and vibrations

September 2018: Server Technology revealed its HDOT Cx future proof data center power distribution unit with flexible and high power density PDU to support the changing power requirements



