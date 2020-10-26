Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ophthalmic Lasers Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ophthalmic Lasers Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ophthalmic Lasers Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Ophthalmic Lasers market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Ophthalmic Lasers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

IRIDEX Corporation

Lumenis

NIDEK CO., LTD.

Carl Ziess Meditec AG

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

TOPCON CORPORATION

NoIR Laser Company, LLC

Lumibird

Other players

Report Coverage

According to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, cataract is responsible for an estimated 48% cases of blindness globally. Also, an estimated 90 million people globally are suffering from glaucoma. This large patient pool suffering from ocular diseases, combined with a longer treatment duration of drugs, and lack of efficiency of ophthalmic drugs in the treatment of eye diseases, is leading to rising demand for ophthalmic lasers globally. The introduction of new products in the market, along with an increasing number of patients undergoing laser treatment globally is projected to further augment the demand for ophthalmic lasers during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the ophthalmic lasers market trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include type, application, technology, end user, and geography. On the basis of the type, the ophthalmic lasers market segments include excimer lasers, femtosecond lasers, Nd Yag lasers, diode lasers, and others.

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into photodisruption, selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT), and photocoagulation. Based on application, the global market is segmented into cataract treatment, glaucoma treatment, refractive errors treatment, and others. Based on end user, the global market is segmented into ophthalmic laser centers, hospitals, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes ophthalmic lasers industry dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of key ocular diseases by key countries, technological advancements, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, pricing analysis of key players, and others.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Excimer Lasers

Femtosecond Lasers

Nd Yag Lasers

Diode Lasers

Others

By Technology

Photodisruption

Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty

Photocoagulation

By Application

Cataract Treatment

Glaucoma Treatment

Refractive Errors Treatment

Others

By End User

Ophthalmic Laser Centers

Hospitals

Others

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In March 2018, Novartis announced U.S. FDA approval in two new indications for its LenSx, one for creating tunnels enabling placement of corneal rings, and other indication for creating corneal pockets for placement of presbyopia-correcting inlays.

In September 2016, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, announced the U.S. FDA approval for its VisuMax femtosecond laser, enabling it to perform small-incision lenticule extraction



