Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Bone Growth Stimulators Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Bone Growth Stimulators Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Bone Growth Stimulators market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Bone Growth Stimulators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Medtronic

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.

Elizur Corporation

Bioventus

Ossatec Benelux BV

IGEA S.p.a

Other players

Increase in a number of sports injuries, favorable health reimbursement, and emerging clinical evidence of bone stimulation has led to an increased preference for bone stimulation devices by health care professionals. Furthermore, the emergence of bone morphogenetic proteins (BMP) have revolutionized the bone stimulation techniques and have initiated research on many pipeline candidates, which will favor the market potentials of bone growth stimulators.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the bone growth stimulators industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include product type, application, end user, and geography. In terms of product type, the bone growth stimulators market is segmented into bone growth stimulation devices, bone morphogenetic proteins (BMP) and platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF).

The global market is further classified into electrical bone growth stimulators (Capacitive Coupling (CC) devices, Combined Magnetic Field devices (CMF), and Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) devices), implantable bone growth stimulators, and ultrasound bone growth stimulators.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into spinal fusion, maxillofacial & dental, nonunion and union bone fractures, and others. The end user for bone growth stimulators products includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, home care, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report on bone growth stimulators market analysis includes industry dynamics and competitive landscape. Key insights provided in the report include the number of spinal fusion surgery for key countries, overview of health reimbursement, a regulatory scenario in key countries, new product launch, pipeline analysis, key mergers and acquisition, recent industry trends, and others.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators

Capacitive Coupling (CC) Devices

Combined Magnetic Field Devices (CMF)

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Devices (PEMF)

Implantable Bone Growth Stimulators

Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)

Platelet-Derived Growth Factor (PDGF)

By Application

Spinal Fusion

Maxillofacial & Dental

Nonunion and Union Bone Fractures

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Home Care

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

In March 2018, Orthofix Holdings, Inc. announced U.S.FDA approval for its bone growth stimulator PHYSIOSTIM. It provides non-surgical treatment for patients with complex fractures.

In September 2018, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., announced U.S.FDA approval for its bone growth stimulators CERVICALSTIM and SPINALSTIM designed to promote bone healing process in post-operative spinal fusion.



