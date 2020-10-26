Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Imaging Equipment Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Medical Imaging Equipment Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Medical Imaging Equipment Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Type (Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment, Computed Tomography Equipment, X-ray Equipment, Ultrasound Equipment Molecular Imaging Equipment), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Oncology), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Medical Imaging Equipment Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Medical Imaging Equipment market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Medical Imaging Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Hitachi, Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Supersonic Imagine

Hologic, Inc.

SAMSUNG

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Report Overview

An aging installed base of medical imaging equipment, especially X-ray equipment, and ultrasound equipment in emerging countries, is driving the demand, and consumption of replacement unit shipments of x-ray and ultrasound equipment in these countries. This combined with a developing healthcare infrastructure in these countries is leading to increasing demand for new unit shipments of different modalities of medical imaging equipment in the global market. The global medical imaging equipment market is characterized by higher demand for replacement units from developed countries, and increasing demand for replacement and new units from emerging countries in 2017.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on medical imaging equipment industry and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented as per type, application, and end user. On the basis of type, the global medical imaging equipment market is further segmented into magnetic resonance imaging equipment, computed tomography equipment, x-ray equipment, ultrasound equipment, and molecular imaging equipment.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into gynecology, neurology, oncology, orthopedics, cardiology, and others. On the basis of the end user, the global medical imaging equipment market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of market dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, the report offers insights on the prevalence of key disease indications (cardiovascular diseases, oncology, orthopedic diseases, etc.) for key countries/region, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory framework by key countries, and pricing analysis for key brands/players.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment

Computed Tomography Equipment

X-ray Equipment

Ultrasound Equipment

Molecular Imaging Equipment

By Application

Cardiology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Gynecology

Oncology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In November 2018, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, announced the launch of Magnetom Altea 1.5T, and Magnetom Lumina 3T MRI scanners at the Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) meeting.

In March 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V., announced the launch of its new 3T MRI scanner Ingenia Edition 3.0 at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2018.

In March 2018, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, announced the launch of a new ultrasound system, Acuson Juniper, a compact ultrasound machine at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR 2018), held in Vienna, Austria.



