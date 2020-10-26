Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Veterinary Diagnostics Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Veterinary Diagnostics Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Veterinary Diagnostics Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments and Reagents & Consumables), By Technique (Hematology, Immunohistochemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Diagnostic Imaging, Clinical Biochemistry, and Others), By Animal Type (Livestock and Companion), End-user (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Veterinary Reference Laboratories, and Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Veterinary Diagnostics Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Veterinary Diagnostics market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Veterinary Diagnostics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Strong Global Presence and Wide Product Offerings Contribute to the Dominating Share of IDEXX Laboratories

The veterinary diagnostic industry in highly competitive. IDEXX Laboratories is one of the leading players in the veterinary diagnostics market with a strong global presence combined with a wide range of product offerings. It is likely to continue its dominance in coming years. This is attributed to the strong emphasis on strengthening of marketing and sales network across various countries as well as persistent investments in research and development for the launch of advanced veterinary diagnostics.

Other players engaged in the manufacturing of the animal diagnostics products with a considerable market share include Zoetis, Heska Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., DRE Veterinary, Virbac, Randox Laboratories Ltd., and other prominent players.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES COVERED:

IDEXX

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zoetis

VCA Antech, Inc.

DRE Veterinary

Heska Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Virbac

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Others

REPORT COVERAGE

The veterinary diagnostics market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the animal diagnostics market trends and detailed analysis of size & growth rate for all possible segments of the market. The animal diagnostics market is segmented by product type, technique, animal type, end-user, and geography. Based on the product type, the animal diagnostics market is classified into instruments and reagents & consumables.

By technique, the market is categorized as hematology, immunohistochemistry, molecular diagnostics, diagnostic imaging, clinical biochemistry, and others. Based on the animal type, the market is segmented into the livestock and companion. By the end-user, the market is segmented into veterinary hospitals & clinics, veterinary reference laboratories, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the veterinary diagnostics market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the technological advancements in veterinary diagnostics, recent key industry developments, the prevalence of veterinary disease for key countries/region, Pet Ownership Statistics, in Key Countries, 2018, Overview of Pet Insurance, in Key Countries, 2018, mergers & acquisitions, among others.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product Type

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

By Technique

Hematology

Immunohistochemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Diagnostic Imaging

Clinical Biochemistry

Others

By Animal Type

Livestock

Companion

By End-user

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Veterinary Reference Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

July 2018: In July 2018, Zoetis acquired Abaxis, a leader in the development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic instruments for veterinary point-of-care services.

October 2017: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and the American Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians (AAVLD) joined forces to promote innovative grant programs in support of innovation in veterinary diagnostics.

November 2015: Neogen Corporation launched an ELISA screening test that offers ultra-sensitive detection of dermorphin in horses.



