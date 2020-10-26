Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Motor Graders Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Motor Graders Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Motor Graders Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Motor Grader Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type [Rigid Frame & Articulated Frame], By Capacity [Small Motor Graders (80 -150 HP), Medium Motor Graders (150 -300 HP) & Large Motor Graders (Above 300 HP)], By Application [Construction, Mining, Forestry & Agriculture and Others] and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Motor Graders Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Motor Graders market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Motor Graders market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Motor Graders Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Motor Graders Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Motor Graders Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Company

Komatsu Ltd

LeeBoy

Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.

Calder Brothers Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V.

Veekmas Oy

SANY GROUP

AB Volvo

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

“”Increasing government investment in infrastructure favor the growth of the Asia Pacific, and Europe is predicted to have a substantial growth””

Asia Pacific was valued at USD 1,011.2 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to emerge as a dominant region in the global market during the forecast period. Growth perceived in the region is likely to be driven by infrastructure development & increasing capital investments by government. Similarly, China is spending its capital more in public infrastructure and renewable energy, along with residential construction projects, which is expected to boost the motor grader market in the region.

Furthermore, major infrastructure projects such as ongoing Jubail II industrial city expansion in Saudi Arabia whose, second phase which begun in the year 2014, is expected to conclude by 2024 costing around USD 11 Billion which will increase the sales of the graders in the region.

Asia Pacific Motor Graders Market, 2018

Europe generated a revenue of USD 973.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to show a CAGR of 5.4%. The growth is owed to the increasing demand for new infrastructural projects, improving employment level, increasing inclination towards effective, productive & environment-friendly technologies, etc. Also, as Germany is called the home to Europes best-performing machine and equipment sector it has never-ending demand for construction projects, Europe is expected to have a significant opportunity to grow over the forecast period.

REPORT COVERAGE

“”The increasing emphasis on infrastructure and development of automation in the construction and manufacturing processes had a significant impact on the growth of the market.””

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the market as well as detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market has been segmented by type, capacity, application, and geography. By type, the motor graders market is classified into a rigid frame & articulated frame. Based on the capacity, the global motor graders market is segmented into small motor graders, medium motor graders & larger motor graders. By application, the market is segmented into construction, mining, forestry, & agriculture & others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, consolidated SWOT analysis of key players, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Rigid Frame

Articulated Frame

By Capacity

Small Motor Graders (80 – 150 HP)

Medium Motor Graders (150 – 300 HP)

Large Motor Graders (Above 300 HP)

By Application

Construction

Mining

Forestry & Agriculture

Others

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

August 2018: Deere & Company introduced the first fully integrated mastless grade control, motor grader.

December 2016: The manufacturers of motor graders such as Komatsu, John Deere, etc. are planning to lengthen frame rails or increase the size of the engine enclosure or both in a motor grader.



