This report focuses on the Genomics market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Genomics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Genomics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Genomics Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Genomics Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Key companies covered:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Danaher

QIAGEN

BGI

IntegraGen

General Electric Company

Other prominent players

Report Overview

Genomics has emerged as a new revolution in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. The application of genomics is expanding in the medical field, especially in the diagnosis of cancer. In addition, the emergence of new sequencing techniques such as next-generation sequencing, nanopore technologies, etc. has lowered the cost of sequencing, which has accelerated the demand for genomics testing and genomic informatics services. Many pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are now focusing on pharmacogenomics for drug development. The higher adoption of precision medicine increased research spending, and increasing demand for genomics services are expected to positively impact the market sales.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the genomics market trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by type, technology, application, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the global market is segmented into products and services. The product segment can be further bifurcated into instruments & software and consumables. Based on technology, the market is segmented into Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR), Next-generation Sequencing (NGS), microarray, Sanger sequencing, and others. In terms of application, the genomics industry is divided into diagnostics, research, and others. Various end users covered under the report are research institutes, healthcare facilities & diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, and Contract Research Organization (CROs). Geographically, the market is segmented into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the genomics market analysis report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the genomics research spending for key countries, overview of genomics service providers, new product launch, the regulatory scenario for key countries, startups with their funding overview, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Products

Instruments & Software

Consumables

Services

By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next-generation Sequencing

Microarray

Sanger Sequencing

Others

By Application

Diagnostics

Research

Others

By End User

Research Institutes

Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies Contract Research Organization (CROs)

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In October 2018, Helix OpCo LLC, announced the launch of DNA Product Studio which will enable development of genomics-based apps and tests.

In November 2018, Veritas Genetics launched whole genome sequencing products under the flagship myGenome products to provide improved services to its customers.

In August 2018, 10X Genomics acquired Epinomics, a epigenomics- based startup to strengthen its position and provide new solutions to researchers and pharmaceutical companies.



