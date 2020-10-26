Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Intraocular Lens Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Intraocular Lens Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Intraocular Lens Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Monofocal Intraocular Lens and Premium Intraocular Lens (Multifocal Intraocular Lens, Toric Intraocular Lens, and Others)), By Material (Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) and Foldable (Hydrophobic Acrylic, and Silicone & Collamer)), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centres, and Academic & Research Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Intraocular Lens Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Intraocular Lens market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Intraocular Lens market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Intraocular Lens Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Intraocular Lens Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Intraocular Lens Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Alcon and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. to Emerge as Leading Players

In terms of intraocular lens market revenue, Alcon and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. accounted for a leading position. Alcon had the highest IOL market share owing to the high demand and preference for AcrySof IOL. Increased efforts of the company to increase the penetration of premium lenses is the major reason for driving the growth of the company. The market shares of Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. had increased drastically owing to the acquisition of Abbott Medical Optics in February 2017. Apart from this, increasing sales of the companys IOLs is anticipated to strengthen its position.

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Alcon

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

HOYA Corporation

STAAR SURGICAL

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

Oculentis

Hanita Lenses

SIFI S.p.A

Biotech

REPORT COVERAGE

Cataract is regarded as the leading cause of blindness in the world. Many programs are initiated to decrease the burden of cataract. This has resulted in increasing the number of cataract procedures and which, in turn, has surged the demand for an intraocular cataract lens. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as trifocal IOLs, accommodating IOLs, and others are expected to boost the adoption of IOL in the coming years. The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the global intraocular lens market trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, competitive landscape, and product types. Besides, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments, such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several key insights, such as the number of cataract surgery for key countries, prevalence of cataract for key countries, regulatory scenario for key countries, reimbursement scenario for key countries, new product launches, an overview of government cataract initiatives, etc.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Monofocal Intraocular Lens

Premium Intraocular Lens

Multifocal Intraocular Lens

Toric Intraocular Lens

Others

By Material

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)

Foldable

Hydrophobic Acrylic

Hydrophilic Acrylic

Silicone & Collamer

By End User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa ( South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

December 2019: Johnson & Johnson Vision announced the U.S. launch of Tecnis Toric II, an intraocular lens for the correction of astigmatism in cataract patients.

August 2019: Alcon announced the launch of AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal Intraocular Lens in the U.S. The product is designed to deliver near and distance vision without the requirement of glasses.

February 2017: Johnson & Johnson Vision completed the acquisition of Abbott Medical Optics, which strengthened the companys position in the ophthalmic devices market.



