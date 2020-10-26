Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices & Active Wound Care), By Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Others), By End User, and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Advanced Wound Care Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Advanced Wound Care Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Advanced Wound Care Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Advanced Wound Care market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Advanced Wound Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Advanced Wound Care Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Advanced Wound Care Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Advanced Wound Care Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

MiMedx

Derma Sciences Inc.

Coloplast Corp

ConvaTec Inc.

Tissue Regenix

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Smith & Nephew

Organogenesis Inc.

KCI Licensing, Inc

Other Prominent Players

Report Coverage

An increasing number of new approvals for products such as growth factors, biological skin equivalents, and wound care devices including extracorporeal shock wave therapy devices, are factors leading to increasing demand for advanced wound care products in the global market. Various manufacturers are also focusing on innovating their product portfolio in the advanced wound dressings segment, leading to an increasing competition in the segment and higher penetration of products in emerging countries. However, lack of established clinical efficiency of advanced wound dressings in the treatment of wounds is hindering the growth of the market.

The advanced wound care market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on advanced wound care industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented as per product type, indication, and end user. On the basis of product type, the global market is further segmented into advanced wound dressings, wound care devices, and active wound care products. On the basis of indication, the global wound care devices market is segmented into pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, surgical wounds, and others. On the basis of end user, the global advanced market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, the report offers insights on the prevalence of key disease indications (diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, surgical wounds etc.) for key countries/region, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, regulatory framework by key countries, global reimbursement scenario, and economic cost burden for treatment of chronic wounds by key countries/ region.

Advanced Wound Care Market Segments

By Product

Advanced Wound Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Film Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Antimicrobial Dressings

Foam Dressings

Others

Wound Care Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT)

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT)

Others (compression therapy, etc.)

Active Wound Care

Biological Skin Equivalents

Growth Factors

Biological Dressings

Others

By Indication

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Surgical Wounds

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In June 2019, UPM launched a new advanced wound care product for the European market. FibDex is the first wound dressing created from wood-based nanofibrillar cellulose to receive regulatory approval and to be awarded a CE mark.

In February 2019, Axio Biosolutions has launched MaxioCel, a next generation wound care dressing made of chitosan.

In February 2019, GEMCO Medical, launched addition of the GEMCORE360 brand of advanced wound care products.



