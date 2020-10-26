Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Parkinsonâ€™s disease drugs Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Parkinsonâ€™s disease drugs Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated ParkinsonÃ¢‚¬„¢s disease drugs Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

From a global perspective, this report represents the overall ParkinsonÃ¢‚¬„¢s disease drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global ParkinsonÃ¢‚¬„¢s disease drugs Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global ParkinsonÃ¢‚¬„¢s disease drugs Market: Regional Analysis

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global ParkinsonÃ¢‚¬„¢s disease drugs Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market.

List of Companies Profiled

Pfizer, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Orion Pharma

UCB S.A

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Impax Laboratories, Inc.

Lundbeck A/S

Other players

Report Overview

Parkinsons disease is a type of neurodegenerative disease that mainly affects the parts of the human brain responsible for controlling movements. Parkinsons disease is caused due to the deterioration of neurons resulting in decreased production of dopamine. Parkinsons disease often results in tremors, stiffness, loss of balance, difficulty in walking, and others. According to the European Parkinsons Disease Association, more than 1.2 million people in Europe are living with Parkinsons Disease, which is expected to double by 2030.

The rising prevalence of the disease has increased the overall healthcare cost in many countries. Parkinsons disease drugs are witnessing increased demands across the globe. Presence of potential pipeline products, increased research and active government support is expected to boost the Parkinsons disease drugs market shares during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the Parkinsons disease drugs industry and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. Market is segmented by drug class, route of administration, and distribution channel. Based on drug class, the market is segmented into Decarboxylase Inhibitors, dopamine agonists, Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitors, Catechol-o-Methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors and others.

In terms of route of administration, the market is categorized into oral, injection, and transdermal. The distribution channels which are covered under the report are hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of Parkinsons disease, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, new product launch, pipeline analysis, patent analysis, and Parkinsons disease drugs market key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Drug Class

Decarboxylase Inhibitors

Dopamine Agonists

Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitor

Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitors

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injection

Transdermal

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In February 2019, Acorda Therapeutics launched INBRIJA, an inhalation powder to treat patient with Parkinsons disease in the U.S.

In October 2018, Pfizer Inc. partnered with Bain Capital to launch a biopharmaceutical company for developing drugs for Parkinsons and other conditions of the central nervous system named Cerevel Therapeutics.

In December 2018, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the launch of GOCOVRI for the treating dyskinesia in patients having Parkinsons disease.



