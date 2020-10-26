Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Biostimulants Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Biostimulants Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Biostimulants Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Biostimulants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Biostimulants Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Biostimulants Market: Regional Analysis

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Biostimulants Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market.

List of Companies Profiled

Bayer CropScience

Valagro S.p.A

BASF SE

Isagro S.p.A

Syngenta AG

UPL

Biostadt India Limited

Koppert Biological Systems

Agrinos AS

Acadian Seaplants Ltd.

Biolchim S.p.A

Lallemand Plant Care

Other key players

Report Coverage

Biostimulants are those materials that contain microorganisms or substances that can be applied to rhizosphere or the plant to stimulate various natural processes in order to increase their nutrient uptake, tolerance towards abiotic stress, and to foster their nutrient utilization efficacy prominently. Biostimulants are potentially significant in promoting the health and growth of the plants, although they are not identified as fertilizers as well as pesticides.

The demand for biostimulants is increasing enormously among farmers and producers as they are not only beneficial in proliferating various high value as well as regular crop yields but are also a medium to attain sustainable farming. Rising regulations on synthetic fertilizers in developed economies, coupled with increasing investment on different substances that can be taken into account as biostimulants are some of the crucial factors that are boosting the biostimulants industry growth. Restricted awareness and knowledge about biostimulants in various developing economies and their lower adoption in these economies is expected to hinder the biostimulants industry growth.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the market and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate (in terms of value) for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by source, type, active ingredients, application, crop, and geography. On the basis of source, the market is categorized into microbial biostimulants and non-microbial biostimulants. On the basis of active ingredients, the market is categorized into seaweed extracts, humic substances, vitamins & amino acids, microbial amendments, and others.

On the basis of application, the biostimulants market is categorized into foliar treatment, soil treatment, and seed treatment. On the basis of crop, the market is categorized into row crops, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornamentals, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the overview of related markets, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, new product innovations and launches, the regulatory scenario in key countries, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Active Ingredients

Seaweed Extracts

Humic Substances

Vitamins & Amino Acids

Microbial Amendments

Others

By Source

Microbial Biostimulants

Non-microbial Biostimulants

By Application

Foliar Treatment

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

By Crop

Row Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamentals

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Spain, Italy, France, Germany, U.K. and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Israel, and Rest of the ME&A)

Key Industry Developments

In May 2019, Futureco Bioscience launched a novel biostimulant Radisan, that is rich in microelements, amino acids other plant-benefitting activators and substances. The product claims to promote plant growth, aid root development, and maximize the nutrients and water absorption in the crop.

In February, Itapollina launched an innovative biostimulants product (Tandem) containing Trichoderma atroviride strains and enriched with vegetal peptides to promote rooting, increases seed germination and plant growth.



