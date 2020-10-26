Telemedicine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Teleradiology, Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telepsychiatry, Telecardiology, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), Real-time (Synchronous), Others), By End User (Healthcare Facilities, Homecare), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Telemedicine Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Telemedicine Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Telemedicine Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Telemedicine Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Telemedicine market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Telemedicine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Telemedicine Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Telemedicine Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Telemedicine Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

“”Teladoc Health, American Well, Doctor On Demand Together Account for the Maximum Share in the Market””

American Well, Teladoc Health, and Doctor On Demand are estimated to have a leading position in the market, owing to their huge client base and number of online consultations. These companies are focusing on acquisitions and collaborations with domestic players to increase their market share. For instance, Allscripts completed its acquisition of HealthGrid Holding Company in 2018. Through this acquisition, the company is looking at the expansion of the portfolio of its FollowMyHealth platform and spurring its revenue generation.

List of Market Leaders Profiled in This Report:

American Well

GlobalMed

Teladoc Health, Inc.

MeMD

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

Doctor On Demand, Inc.

MDLIVE Inc.

Encounter Telemedicine

2nd.MD

SnapMD, Inc.

Other players

REPORT COVERAGE

A major share of population in developing countries is still living in rural areas, for whom distance becomes a major barrier, hindering access to quality healthcare. Telemedicine, which includes the usage of technology for healthcare delivery in remote areas, has become an important means to address such challenges. These advantages of telemedicine have also resulted in the implementation of various government reforms through policies and programs. People are gradually shifting towards teleconsultation rather than traditional consultation in developed countries. Telemedicine has found its application in various fields such as pathology, radiology, cardiology, behavioral health, and others. Apart from these, there is a surge in the number of teleICUs and telehomecare services. The potential of telemedicine to address healthcare needs of the population living in remote locations is the most important reason which is encouraging the government to invest in telemedicine.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights into the prevailing telemedicine market trends and an detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include type, application, modality, end user, and geography. On the basis of the type, the global market segments include products and services.

Based on application, the telemedicine market report is segmented into teleradiology, telepathology, teledermatology, telepsychiatry, telecardiology, and others. Based on modality, the global market is segmented into store-and-forward (asynchronous), real-time (synchronous), and others. Based on end user, the global market is segmented into healthcare facilities and homecare. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the telemedicine market research report includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the health reimbursement overview, telemedicine services overview, overview of telemedicine policies for key countries, technological advancements, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, and others.

Report Scope & Segmentation

ATTRIBUTE

DETAILS

Study Period

2015-2026

Base Year

2018

Forecast Period

2019-2026

Historical Period

2015-2017

Unit

Value (USD Billion)

By Type

Products

Services

By Application

Teleradiology

Telepathology

Teledermatology

Telepsychiatry

Telecardiology

Others

By Modality

Store-and-forward (Asynchronous)

Real-time (Synchronous)

Others

By End User

Healthcare Facilities

Homecare

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In May 2019, CirrusMD Inc., a telemedicine startup company raised US$ 15 Mn to expand and strengthen its position in the telemedicine market.

In April 2019, InTouch Health announced the launch of Solo, an end-to end fully integrated virtual care platform, which is suitable for any user type in any healthcare setting.

In April 2019, Comcast partnered with Independence Health Group for development of a new patient care and communication platform.

In April 2019, the Florida Senate passed the House Bill 23, in order to standardize the telehealth and telemedicine practices.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Telemedicine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Teleradiology, Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telepsychiatry, Telecardiology, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), Real-time (Synchronous), Others), By End User (Healthcare Facilities, Homecare), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

