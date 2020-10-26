Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automated Forklift Trucks Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automated Forklift Trucks Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automated Forklift Trucks Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Automated Forklift Trucks Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Pallet Mover, Counterbalance, Outrigger, and Reach Truck), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Automated Forklift Trucks Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

Inquire before buying

This report focuses on the Automated Forklift Trucks market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Automated Forklift Trucks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Automated Forklift Trucks Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Automated Forklift Trucks Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Automated Forklift Trucks Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Toyota Industries Corporation Focuses on Strategic Merger and Acquisition to Strengthen its Position

It has been observed that Toyota Industries Corporation is majorly indulging in acquiring companies in order to expand its business portfolio. In January 2020, it completed the integration of its two business units, namely, Toyota Industrial Equipment Manufacturing (TIEM) and Toyota Material Handling USA (TMHU) as a single unit. The new unit named Toyota Material Handling, Inc. (TMH) is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, and will merge the companys forklift manufacturing operations to its promotional, sales, & distribution functions

In February 2019, the company acquired Hoist Liftruck Mfg., LLC. The acquisition is aimed at expanding Toyotas heavy-duty line at Indiana state. Hoist Liftruck specializes in the manufacturing of heavy-duty equipment along with various other equipment such as reach stacker, pneumatic forklifts, and container handlers.

Prominent players are involved in creating strategic partnership and signing acquisition agreement to expand their geographical presence. These agreements would also help them in strengthening their product portfolio by increasing automation in their existing solutions. Increasing investments in the research and development sector to introduce advanced and cost-effective automated forklift trucks would also help key players in strengthening their market position. Some of the companies are investing in new startups to enhance their customer base and adopt advance automation techniques. Furthermore, the well-settled players are acquiring small startups to strengthen their hold in the market.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

JBT

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc.

Crown Equipment Corporation

Seegrid Corporation

Kollmorgen

KION GROUP AG

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

E&K Automation GmbH

Dematic

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

August 2019 – Linde Material Handling EMEA, came into agreement with Panattoni Europe to build its new forklift manufacturing facility at Szczecin, Poland. The group is responsible for the entire process i.e. from securing land to developing the factory. This project is expected to be complete by 2021. It will also handle the complete manufacturing process of forklift trucks including its testing.

June 2019 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., completed its acquisition of Zhejiang Maximal Forklift Co., Ltd. This strategic action aims to increase the companys global manufacturing capacities along with strengthening its presence in China. Zhejiang Maximal is an OEM of material handling equipment, lift trucks, & utilities for Chinese as well as the global market.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report offers qualitative and quantitative insights on automated forklift trucks and detailed analysis of the market size & growth rate for all possible segments.

An Infographic Representation of Automated Forklift Trucks Market

View Full Infographic

To get information on various segments, share your queries with us

Along with this, the automated forklift trucks market report provides an elaborative analysis of market dynamics, emerging trends, and competitive landscape. Key insights offered in the report are the adoption of automated forklift trucks by individual segments, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, consolidated SWOT analysis of key players, Porters five forces analysis, business strategies of leading market players, macro and micro-economic indicators, and key industry trends.

REPORT SCOPE AND SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

By Type

Pallet Mover

Counterbalance

Outrigger

Reach Truck

By Geography

North America (the US and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, Oceania, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East (GCC and Rest of the Middle East)

Africa (Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, and Rest of Africa)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)



Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Automated Forklift Trucks Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Automated Forklift Trucks Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Pallet Mover, Counterbalance, Outrigger, and Reach Truck), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580