Global Body Sensor Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Body Sensor Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global body sensor market report has been segmented on the basis of type, placement type, application, and region.

Global Body Sensor Market: Overview

Body sensor is a device which detects changes in the body and sends the information to a computer processor or any other electronically connected device. Body sensors can be connected through a wire or wireless technology. Body sensor is mostly used in various applications such as healthcare, defense, and sports.

Global Body Sensor Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for body sensors in the healthcare industry for analysis of various parameters such as temperature, blood pressure, and other body activities is expected to bolster growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing consciousness about health and fitness which is largely used by sports professionals, is another factor expected to proliferate growth of the global market in the next 10 years. Also, increasing adoption of technologically advanced body sensors in defense is anticipated to propel growth of the global body sensor market during the forecast period.

In addition, increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) and wireless sensors are among the key factors expected to fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

In addition, the rising use of body sensors for clinical trials across the globe is another factor supporting growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, the high cost of products and privacy and security issues, are some of the major factors may hamper demand for body sensors and restrain growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Body Sensor Market: Segment Analysis

Among type, the EEG segment is projected to account for significant revenue share in the global market, owing to the high accuracy of measurement and detects accurate brain activity.

Among application, the healthcare segment is expected to register a lucrative growth rate in the global market over the forecast period owing to the high use of body sensor in full body check-up of the patient.

Global Body Sensor Market: Region Analysis

The market in the North America region accounted for the highest revenue share and is expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand for advanced technology-based body sensors among individuals in countries such as the US and Canada in the region.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the global market followed by the market in Europe, owing to high adoption of various devices such as smartwatches, fitness bands, and wearable medical monitoring devices in countries such as China, India, France, and the UK in these regions.

The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing awareness about smart body sensors in these regions.

Global Body Sensor Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

EEG Sensor

Visual Sensor

Respiration Sensor

ECG Sensor

Blood Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

EMG Sensor

Segmentation by Placement Type:

Wearable

Implantable

Segmentation by Application:

Healthcare

Defense

Man-Machine Interface

Sports Body Sensor

