Pain Management Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Electrical Stimulation Devices, RF Ablation Devices, Neuromodulation Devices, Infusion Pumps), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Brain, Cancer, Neuropathy, Others), By End User (Physiotherapy Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pain Management Devices Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pain Management Devices Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Pain Management Devices Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Pain Management Devices market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Pain Management Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Pain Management Devices Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Pain Management Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Pain Management Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

LivaNova

Abbott

DJO Global LLC

SPR Therapeutics

Nevro Corp

Other Prominent Players

Report Coverage

Pain management devices block the pain sensation generated in the body with the help of electrical signals. Certain techniques such as neuromodulation, electrical stimulation, programmed infusion pumps, radiofrequency ablation, and others are prominently used to treat chronic pain. Rapidly increasing prevalence of chronic pain is anticipated to drive the pain management devices market growth during the forecast period. More researches are being conducted by market players and research institutes to validate the applications of electrical stimulation techniques in the efficacy of neurorehabilitation.

The pain management devices market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The global market segments include product type, applications, end user, and region. On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented into electrical stimulation devices, neuromodulation devices, RF ablation devices, and infusion pumps. Electrical stimulation devices are further sub-segmented into TENS (Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulation), EMS (Electric Muscle Stimulation), and others. Neuromodulation devices are sub-segmented as spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, and others. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as musculoskeletal, brain, cancer, neuropathy, and others. End users covered under the report are physiotherapy centers, hospitals & clinics, and others (home care settings & ambulatory surgery centers). Geographically, the market is segmented into major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are recent industry developments- partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, technological advancements in the market, epidemics of chronic pain for key countries, new product launch by key players, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Electrical Stimulation Devices

TENS (Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulation)

EMS (Electric Muscle Stimulation)

Others

RF Ablation Devices

Neuromodulation Devices

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Deep Brain Stimulation

Others

Infusion Pumps

By Application

Musculoskeletal

Brain

Cancer

Neuropathy

Others

By End User

Physiotherapy Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS

In January 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation launched Spectra WaveWriter, new spinal cord stimulation device in Europe market. The newly launched devices by the company is the only device available in the current market which can combine paresthesia-based and sub-perception therapy.

In August 2018, a US based Neurostimulation company, Nevro received FDA approval for their new Senza II, a spinal cord stimulation system. The system is capable of providing HF10 therapy which relatively superior over traditional spinal cord stimulation system.

In July 2016, SPR Therapeutics got FDA approval for their newly developed pain management device, SPRINT. The newly developed device can act as a wearable stimulator and holds the capability to relieve pain with the help of electric stimulation.



Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Pain Management Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Electrical Stimulation Devices, RF Ablation Devices, Neuromodulation Devices, Infusion Pumps), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Brain, Cancer, Neuropathy, Others), By End User (Physiotherapy Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

