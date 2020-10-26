Global Coffee Beans Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Coffee Beans Market.

Global Coffee Beans Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global coffee beans market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Global Coffee Beans Market: Overview

Coffee beans are seeds of a coffee plant, that are initially used to prepare coffee powder and widely used in various other applications such as for personal care cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages etc., owing to its several health benefits.

Global Coffee Beans Market: Dynamics

Coffee beans market is anticipated to register significant growth, owing to increasing consumption of coffee and coffee-based beverages. In addition, health benefits regarding consumption of coffee such as anti-oxidant properties, reduces inflammation and headache are some factors among others expected to drive growth of the target market. Growing awareness regarding concerns of carbonated drinks is expected to fuel demand for coffee beans which turns in growth of the target market. Increasing inclination towards usage of organic beauty products, owing to health benefits associated natural ingredients such as coffee and other related extracts are anticipated to augment growth of the global market. Increasing integration of coffee in various pharmaceuticals, owing to presence of anti-oxidants, application in dietary supplements and other health benefits related to it is expected to propel growth of the target market. Infusion of coffee within various foods such as bakery and confectionery items including cakes, pastries, chocolates etc. is another key factor anticipated to support target market growth.

However, availability of other substitutes such as tea is one of the key factor expected to impede growth of the target market. In addition, cost of coffee is quite high as compared to other substitutes such as tea, which is a factor expected to hinder growth of the target market.

Global Coffee Beans Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of type, the robusta segment is expected to register significant growth, owing to its characteristics such as easy to produce and roast which may result in bulk production of coffee beans.

On the basis of application, personal care and cosmetics segment is expected to witness robust growth, owing to increasing integration of coffee extracts into organic beauty and skin care products owing to its health benefits.

Global Coffee Beans Market: Regional Analysis

Increasing consumption of coffee coupled with availability in various blends is driving growth of European coffee beans market. In addition, increasing awareness among healthy lifestyle has led to increase in adoption of black coffee, which is a factor expected to support revenue growth of the target market in the region. Markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to increasing intake of coffee. In addition, manufacturers are adopting various strategies such as launching new products with differentiation of flavor at competitive cost is one of the major factor driving growth of the target market in the region. North America and Asia Pacific markets are expected to grow at significant rate over the forecast period.

Global Coffee Beans Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Robusta

Arabica

Segmentation by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food and Beverages

