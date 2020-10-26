Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Devices Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Medical Devices Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Medical Devices Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Medical Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Orthopedic Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Diagnostic Imaging, IVD, MIS, Wound Management, Diabetes Care, Ophthalmic Devices, Dental & Nephrology), End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Medical Devices Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

Inquire before buying

This report focuses on the Medical Devices market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Medical Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Medical Devices Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Medical Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Medical Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes

Fresenius Medical care

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Ethicon LLC.

Siemens Healthineers

Cardinal Health

Stryker

BD

Baxter International Inc.

Other players

Report Coverage

Medical device market is growing at a relatively faster pace in emerging nations compared to developed nations. Increasing income levels, an ageing population, and rising health awareness in developing nations are major factors considered to support the growth of the global market in the near future.

An Infographic Representation of Medical Devices Market

View Full Infographic

To get information on various segments, share your queries with us

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the medical devices industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented in terms of type, end user, and geography. By type, the global medical devices market is categorized into orthopedic devices, cardiovascular devices, diagnostic imaging, in vitro diagnostic medical devices (IVD), minimally invasive surgical devices (MIS), wound management, diabetes care, ophthalmic devices, dental, nephrology, and others. Various end users covered in the report are hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. The report also offers insights into recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, an overview of healthcare expenditure by key countries, technological advancements, and key industry trends.

Other Report Deliverables

“”The concept of automation have set the market alive. Recent technological advances in healthcare have yielded medical devices of high caliber, precision, and efficiency. With regard to ongoing trends, we offer individual reports on the following.””

Diabetes Devices Market

Dental Implants Market

Wound Care Devices Market

Hearing Aids Market

Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market

Cardiovascular Stents Market

Dialysis Equipment Market

In vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

and More Reports

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Orthopedic Devices

Cardiovascular Devices

Diagnostic Imaging

IVD

MIS

Wound Management

Diabetes Care

Ophthalmic Devices

Dental

Nephrology

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In June 2019, Medtronic closed the deal for the acquisition of Epix Therapeutics with a total amount of $316 million which also includes Epix Therapeutics” DiamondTemp catheter-based radiofrequency cardiac ablation system

In June 2019, Medtronic announced the completion of the acquisition of Titan Spine, manufacturer of titanium spine underbody implant. This acquisition will enable Medtronic to expand its product portfolio in the spinal medical devices industry and develop integrated procedural solutions.

Another major acquisition in the spinal devices industry was witnessed in June 2019 when Boston Scientific Corporation closed the buyout of spinal implant maker Vertiflex. The deal was closed with an estimated amount of $465 million. Furthermore, the company plans to integrate Vertifles into its pain management portfolio. This acquisition is estimated to strengthen Boston Scientific Corporations position in the medical devices market.



Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Medical Devices Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Medical Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Orthopedic Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Diagnostic Imaging, IVD, MIS, Wound Management, Diabetes Care, Ophthalmic Devices, Dental & Nephrology), End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580