This report focuses on the Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Market Players like Thermo King, Carrier Transicold, Mitsubishi, etc. are more focused on manufacturing eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions.

Most of the key players in the Road Transport Refrigeration Unit (Equipment) Market are constantly focussing on developing cleaner, greener, and eco-friendly refrigeration units to be used for road transport refrigeration. Following the ban of diesel road transport refrigeration equipment in major cities globally such as Madrid, Rome etc., companies such as Mitsubishi, Thermo King, Hwasung Thermo etc. have developed electrical as well as solar-powered and battery-powered refrigeration units which aim at reducing the rate of global warming owing to negligible pollution caused by these refrigeration units.

Furthermore, the companies are continually developing new and improved solutions such as absorption, liquid-gas cryogenic systems, and eutectics, etc. to replace diesel units and decrease the pollution caused by diesel refrigeration units. Also, companies like Carrier Transicold are offering road transport refrigeration units with telematics solutions enabling remote configuration monitoring, data management, control and diagnostics, etc.

List Of Key Companies Covered:

Carrier Transicold

G.A.H. Refrigeration

HwaSung Thermo Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand (Thermo King Corporation & FrigoBlock Grosskopf GmbH)

Zanotti S.p.A. (Daikin Europe N.V.)

Kingtec Group Company Limited (Denso)

Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co. Ltd.

Subros Ltd.

Zhengzhou Corun Tech Co., Ltd

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides an elaborative analysis of the global road transport refrigeration equipment market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments in the global Road Transport Refrigeration Unit Market, such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in crucial countries, macro, and microeconomic factors, SWOT analysis, and key retail industry trends, competitive landscape and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Install Vehicle

Vans & Light Trucks

Heavy Trucks

Trailers

By Mode of Operation

Single Temperature

Multi Temperature

By Power Source

Vehicle Powered

Self-Powered

By Application

Food and Beverage Products

Pharmaceutical and Other Healthcare Products

Floral Products

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

April 2019: Thermo King introduced all-electric E 200 that fir for small to medium vehicles with the benefits of an all-electric solution that controls vehicle battery drainage, No drive kit and no road compressor along with easy plug and play installation. It has the feature of advanced intelligent power management to optimize the supply and demand of power.

May 2019: Carrier TransiCold showcased their future generation temperature-controlled trailer system, the Vector HE 19 (High Efficiency) in Brisbane Truck Show. Its innovative ultra-modern design aimed at delivering a reduction in fuel consumption up to 30.0 %, a 10.0 % saving in weight, 3 dB (A) reduction in noise and up to 15.0 % savings on maintenance cost compared with its predecessor.



